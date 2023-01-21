‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.

“A lot of these bikes have a special place in my heart, but I have been reflecting, like a lot of people have, whether it’s age or COVID or life in general, what I want the next 20 years to be,” Wolfe said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Obviously, a lot of that’s connected to family, but with a collector, a lot of the stuff becomes family, so there are decisions to be made.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is Focusing His Attention On Pre-1920 American Motorcycles

Wolfe’s bikes make up quite an interesting group. There is a lot of eccentricity in these motorcycles. Wolfe is really into getting bikes that are older in age. “I’m honing in and focusing on pre-1920 American motorcycles,” he said. “I think that time period is more interesting to me as far as the story they tell in regard to American history.”

At that time, there were about 150 companies building motorcycles across the country. They evolved out of the bicycle business, too. “If you look at Glenn Curtis from Hammondsport, New York, he was one of the forefathers of the aviation industry,” Mike Wolfe said. “He started out with bicycles and made motorcycles called Curtis and Marvel and held a lot of land speed records.

“George Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom from Indian, those guys were both bicycle guys,” he said. “Albert Pope was a bicycle guy with one of the biggest bicycle companies in the world before he started making motorcycles. Ignatius Schwinn bought Excelsior in 1911 and started making motorcycles. … So, you see how it’s all intertwined.”

Wolfe does keep some of his favorite bikes at his home. Right now, he is keeping nine of them. This includes a 1910 Harley-Davidson that he’s keeping, Fox News reports.

“It came from a gentleman that I’ve known for years, and he’s an older collector in Florida, someone I respected,” Wolfe said. “So it means a lot to me just knowing that I got it from him. And then it also has something that’s really interesting that usually isn’t there. It has the dealer decals on it. It’s from a Harley shop in Savannah, Georgia. So, it’s actually telling me where this bike was sold and probably where it lived most of its life.”