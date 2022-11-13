‘American Pickers’ Star Robbie Wolfe Shed Light on Future of the Show

OK, American Pickers fans, we do have some news about the future of this very popular History Channel show. Some fans have noticed that the network did stop airing new episodes recently. While our picture is of Mike Wolfe, we find out about the future of the show from his brother, Robbie Wolfe. Robbie headed over to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of a film crew. He wrote, “On the road with the best crew out there, getting new episodes of @americanpickers filmed!”

In the photo, Robbie and four crew members form a chain of human chairs. OK, so one fan hopped into the comments section and asked, “When is the new season?” Robbie wrote back, “January.” There you go, show fans. But they still want to know if the show is planning to return with new episodes. We think that the January answer should put that to rest. Still, the American Pickers Instagram account has been busy. One photo led to this caption which read, “Wow! What a cool pick! Would you ride in that boat? Let us know in the comments below!” But fans wanted to know about new episodes. They want to know like right now, The Sun reports.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Are Hungry For New Episodes

There have not been any since mid-September. One fan wrote, “We want new episodes!” Another one happened to ask, “When will we get new episodes?” The show account had a reply, stating, “We’re not sure yet, but you can catch up online while you wait. Thanks for being a fan!” All of that is good but American Pickers has been dealing with some ratings issues. At the height of its popularity, the show picked up 5.3 million viewers. Back on March 19, that episode only drew 804,000 viewers. Then, in August, new episodes were airing at 8 p.m. and not its ordinary 9 p.m. timeslot.

Speaking of Mike Wolfe of American Pickers, just this week he appeared in a photo with Robbie. Both were spending the night celebrating Mike’s birthday. Robbie Wolfe put the photo of Mike on his Instagram page. Both brothers have their arms around one another and are smiling. Both are apparently relaxed and unshaven. Mike appears to be wearing a red paisley button-down shirt. In the post, Robbie wrote in the caption area, “Happy Birthday Big brother Love you Hope your day is spent RELAXING.”

In another photo, it looks like Mike Wolfe changed up his look. It happened to make an appearance on the American Pickers accounts across social media. Apparently, Mike looks like he’s deep in thought while posing with glasses on. The caption read, “Thinking of what to pick next!”