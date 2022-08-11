‘American Pickers’ Star Robbie Wolfe Was Once Arrested for Punching Police Officer in the Face Three Times

Robbie Wolfe became the new full-time co-host of American Pickers last year after former host Frank Fritz was fired from the long-running TV show. The show has been surrounded in controversy ever since, and Mike Wolfe‘s younger brother has been the target of a lot of criticism.

Even details about Robbie’s past are starting to come to light after the increased scrutiny. Recently, The Sun revealed that the younger Wolfe brother was arrested in 1993 for criminal mischief and assault of a police officer.

Iowa court papers obtained by the publication recounted the officer’s official statement at the time. “While trying to arrest the defendant he did strike me three times causing bodily injury to my head and mouth. He also struck my glasses, which damaged them totally, they were valued at $250. [Robbie] was then sprayed with capstun trying to avoid the arrest. He was then taken into custody.”

Capstun refers to a type of pepper spray from the time. Robbie was 27 at the time of the arrest. He pled not guilty to the charges in court. But he eventually accepted a plea deal to settle the case.

In his plea, Robbie said, “I struck the officer, breaking his glasses. My actions interfered with his official acts.” Afterward, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail for the assault and mischief charges. Plus 30 days for the interfering with official acts count. However, his stay in jail was suspended and he instead spent one year in probation.

American Pickers Fans Sound Off on Robbie

Robbie’s addition to American Pickers rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. Many are taking to boycotting the show as long as he’s hosting alongside his brother Mike.

Fans have been sounding off on Twitter with their displeasure with the new presentation. One viewer wrote: “The show needs Frank, Mike & Dani. Stop changing it. I’m sure Robbie is a nice guy but comes across boring on TV.”

Another fan wrote, “I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers. Need to bring back Frank. Robbie has no personality he is absolutely boring!!!”

“Is Robbie in the episode? If so, I can’t watch,” said another blunt fan. “He should not be on camera. Leave him to come and pick up cars. That’s where he belongs! The rating drops are directly tied to him.”

Even though Fritz is still recovering from his stroke, fans are still holding out hope he’ll come back in place of Robbie. “Unless Frank is in the new episode, it won’t be worth watching! Robbie is a disaster, but Mike won’t admit it!”

Despite the bad taste in many fans mouths, both Wolfe brothers sent positive messages hoping for Fritz to maintain a road to recovery.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Mike wrote on Instagram. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”