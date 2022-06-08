‘American Pickers’ Stars to Make First Trip Back to New York Since 2019

America’s favorite treasure hunters are on the road. American Pickers is filming new episodes for the long-running History Channel original series.

If you reside in the great state of New York, they could be stopping by your neck of the woods soon. This will be their first trip back to New York since 2019. During their last visit, Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby picked through an exquisite collection of high-end art from a tattoo artist in Westchester County, NY.

Mike Wolfe is still making deals left and right for world-class artifacts. Recently, he spent $1,000 on an iconic piece of clothing and found a huge key to complete a special, vintage motorcycle.

Mike, his brother Robbie, and Danielle work together to find new locations filled with hidden secrets from America’s best collections. They travel coast to coast to find the forgotten relics and exceptional items waiting to be rediscovered.

Before they make it to New York, Wolfe took to his Instagram while they traverse through Illinois to make it clear how much he values America’s old ways. “If you drive by these old Buildings, start to give them a second look,” said Wolfe in his post. “Who knows one of them could be your next great idea! #thisplacematters #aledoillinois”

The Never Ending Hunt Continues for the American Pickers

According to Associate Producer Meredith Ball, the Pickers are looking for the extraordinary in their travels. The different and unique items they’ve seen before with a story behind them.

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” explained Ball. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

Ball said in another interview with Press-Republican that the Wolfe brothers are still on the hunt for holy grail items. They’re hoping their trip to the North Country will provide another bounty of historical items and stories worth preserving.

“They love learning about the history behind different pieces,” said Ball. “Where did you find it? What drew you to it? How long have you had it? And in terms of a ‘holy grail pick’ that would be a private collection that is packed with items to sift through…the bigger, more cluttered, more dusty, the better! Mike and Robbie love sifting through mounds of things to uncover the treasures beneath.”

If the Pickers are coming to your area and you or someone you know has a large collection or accumulation of antiques, they want to see it. Send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to [email protected] You can also call (646) 493-2184 or find the American Pickers Facebook page at Facebook.com/gotapick.