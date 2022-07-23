‘American Pickers’ Unpacks the Cast’s Favorite Picks From Last Week’s Episode

The 23rd season of the popular History Channel series American Pickers is well underway. And, the stars of the series are already showing off some impressive finds the hosts on the hit reality TV show have landed so far. Most recently, the Pickers have been sharing with their Instagram fans some of the treasures they have acquired during recent picks.

“Lots of items to unpack from last week’s episode!” the American Pickers Instagram page shares in a recent post. The social media message goes on to highlight some of the host’s favorite finds that they have recently acquired. Finds such as a vintage neon sign, a rodeo advertisement, and even a GT500 that is every collector’s dream!

“Here are a few favorites,” the Instagram post continues.

“Mike and Jersey Jon uncover Kevin Muldrew’s 1967 Shelby GT500,” the post relates.

“[A]nd then examine the condition of a vintage neon Chevrolet dealership sign from the 1940s,” the Insta message adds. Then, the American Pickers Insta page remembers how one of the hosts, Robbie, “finds value in a partially damaged vintage cowboy cutout rodeo advertisement.” This find, the Insta message says is a piece “from Teako and Dillon Nunn’s collection.”

Former American Pickers Host Hospitalized After Suffering A Dangerous Stroke

American Pickers host Mike Wolfe has been with the series since it premiered in 2010. The series, however, has gone through some major changes lately as Wolfe’s longtime cohost Frank Fritz exited the series just last year. This exit comes amid a major falling out between the two hosts. However, Mike Wolfe is sharing some kind words about Fritz as his former cohost is facing a big journey now after being hospitalized due to a stroke.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe writes in a recent Insta post, updating fans on Fritz’s health.

“There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show,” the Pickers host continues.

“[B]ut now is not the time to set the record straight,” Wolfe continues. “Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

The American Pickers host then goes on to explain the health-related complications his longtime business partner is facing. Mike continues his message by asking fans to keep Fritz in their “hearts and thoughts.”

“Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay,” Wolfe says in his message.”I love you buddy.”