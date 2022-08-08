‘American Pickers’: What is Frank Fritz’s Net Worth?

Not only does he know a good antique find when he sees one, “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz knows how to make money. And by money, we’re talking millions of dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality television star is worth an estimated $6 million. Fritz co-hosted “American Pickers” alongside his pal Mike Wolfe. The show first aired on The History Channel during 2010. It follows Fritz and Wolfe as they go throughout the United States looking for unique antiques.

The show was one of The History Channel’s most popular series among viewers of various ages. Also, “American Pickers” was once listed as the highest-ranked non-fiction series on television. The show has had more than 300 episodes over 20 seasons.

However, all good things must come to an end. And, Frank Fritz’s time on “American Pickers” has apparently come to an end. Fritz did not appear in a recent episode of the show. This was the 18th episode of the show’s 22nd season. Appearing alongside Mike Wolfe instead was his brother, Robbie. He had appeared on the show many times before.

Having Robbie step in on “American Pickers” was not all that surprising for Fritz.

“I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me,” Fritz said. “I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me. You couldn’t just stick two people in a van and get the chemistry you get from me and Mike. We’ve known each other for about 40 years. We can finish each other’s sentences.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Was Born in Iowa and Worked as a Fire Inspector

“American Pickers” star Frank Fritz was born in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 1965. His love of collecting things began when he was a youngster. During his younger years, he collected beer cans, stamps, and rocks. He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes.

He and Mike Wolfe met one another as children. They both attended Sudlow Intermediate School and both graduated in 1982 from Bettendorf High School.

Before he became famous for “American Pickers,” Fritz was a fire inspector. During this time, he collected items related to firemen and firehouses. He once purchased a piece for $15. Later, someone purchased that same item for $475. This led Fritz to believe that there was a financial future in such work.

So, he opened his store, Frank Fritz Finds, in Illinois in 2002. He soon became respected for his ability to locate cars and toys. Eventually, his work led to his show “American Pickers.”

Thanks to the show’s popularity, Fritz appeared on many other television shows. These included “Pawn Stars,” “Rachael Ray,” “American Restoration,” “TODAY,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” and the cartoon “American Dad.”

Frank Fritz has also published books on “picking.” One, “American Pickers Guide to Picking” was released in 2011. The other, “How to Pick Vintage Motorcycles,” came out in 2013.