LOOK: ‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Health Update From the Hospital

Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame has been hospitalized for what she is saying is uterine fibroids and she’s got a hysterectomy set up. Colby went on Instagram to share an update with the world. She has been a mainstay on the show for a number of years. Colby put up a picture of her holding up a Dunkin’ Donuts cup while wearing a surgical mask. Colby is sitting up in a hospital chair, too. Her update on Instagram is rather short and to the point. “I have a lot of feelings right now but my most prevalent and overwhelming feeling is gratitude,” Colby wrote. “If you want to know more about my health journey you can read my VERY lengthy post on Patreon. There’s too much to even begin trying to explain it all in the limited space allowed here.”

Colby offered up some details about her medical journey, according to Fox News. “About four months ago I shared with Mike’s girlfriend Tish, that I was having a terrible time on set managing my menstrual cycles,” Colby wrote. “It seemed like I was always bleeding, it was always an excruciating amount of pain, feeling like I was being held back from a lot of opportunities because I couldn’t figure out how to control the amount of pain I was living with.

‘American Pickers’ Star Got Important News From Gynecologist

“She talked with me for a while about the importance of getting into the gynecologist and making sure that everything is OK,” Colby wrote. “So about three months ago I was finally able to find a female gynecologist, get into an appointment, have multiple exams and understood more about what was happening in my body. I’m extremely thankful for this conversation with Tish because I found out that I have uterine fibroids.” The MayoClinic indicates that uterine fibroids “are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years.”

While Colby is out for a period of time, Mike Wolfe will be able to keep the American Pickers train on the track. He’s got his brother Robbie Wolfe as a cohost on the show as well. There is no timetable around when Colby will return to the History Channel show. But she will be most welcome back when she gets over her surgery.

One of the great things about watching this show is just how many antiques and collectibles get picked up all the time. Mike and his team just love to meet different people. They also hear different stories. There’s always an interesting one when it involves family heirlooms. Hopefully, the show will be able to keep up its cool pace until Danielle comes on back.