New Details Emerge in ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Recovery From Stroke

American Pickers star Frank Fritz is four months into his difficult rehabilitation after suffering a stroke. On July 14, 59-year-old Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke after a friend discovered him on the floor of his home in Iowa. A close friend of the star filed an emergency court order on August 18. They appointed themself as the star’s temporary guardian and conservator.

Frank’s friend filed a Guardian’s Initial Care Plan for Protected Person on October 18. Since his release from the hospital on September 6, Frank has been receiving rehabilitation at a center. The guardian visits Frank in person on a weekly basis, the U.S. Sun reports.

Fritz will need his Iowa farmhouse to be outfitted with ramps and other safety measures by the time he is discharged from rehab. His guardian will also help him manage Crohn’s disease treatment and continue physical therapy. They will also help the former American Pickers star with groceries, cooking, and “[taking] Frank to any activity he feels up to.”

Frank Fritz’s struggle to recover from his serious stroke

Previously, it was reported that Fritz would have a temporary guardian and conservator. In part, the documents stated: “Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur. “Mr. Fritz’s decision­making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.”

The Petitioner asked that a “longtime friend” of Fritz’s, who has been helping him make decisions since his stroke, be appointed as his guardian. A bank would handle his finances as a conservator. The guardian and conservator were both approved by the court earlier this month. The conservator’s responsibilities include paying for Frank’s care, managing his business interests, ensuring he has transportation to appointments, and more.

Mike Wolfe asked for prayers following the stroke

After Frank Fritz was found on the floor of his home by a friend, he was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. His father, Bill Fritz, previously told The U.S. Sun that his son’s condition was stable weeks after the hospitalization. In an interview with the Quad-City Times, an insider revealed that Frank was improving daily. The insider claimed he was progressing well in his recovery.

After being hospitalized for a stroke, Fritz’s American Pickers co-star expressed his support. Mike Wolfe took to Instagram to share the news with friends and followers.“I have been very private in the past year in regard to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight.”

Wolfe went on to ask fans for prayers for his former cohost and friend. “Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Since leaving American Pickers, Fritz was on the mend. Following back surgery, he quit drinking alcohol and lost 65 pounds. Frank Fritz currently owns an Illinois antique shop called Frank Fritz Finds.