‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Makes Major Change Ahead of Season 33

Reality show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is back this fall. The upcoming season comes with a change ahead of the premiere.

Wiki describes the show: “America’s Funniest Home Videos, also called America’s Funniest Videos, is an American video clip television series on ABC, based on the Japanese variety show Fun TV with Kato-chan and Ken-chan. The show features humorous homemade videos that are submitted by viewers.”

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” has been ongoing for 32 seasons, clocking in at 745 episodes total. Usually, contestants receive a prize weekly. They are now doubling the money for each tier. According to TV Line, “Its first-place prize, given to the funniest or most unique clip, will now be upped to $20,000. Second place will take home $6,000, and third place will bank $4,000. Per usual, the first-place winners will then move on compete for $100,000 and the grand prize vacation package.”

Additionally, a live audience will be present for the first time in two years on the show. Executive Producer and Director of “America’s Funniest Home Videos Vin Di Bona shared a statement about the changes.

We’re thrilled to welcome a live audience back to the studio after two years,” Vin Di Bona said. “We’re starting with a limited audience size of 50 people, and hope to be back to full audience capacity of 200 soon. The studio audience has always been an essential part of our set, and an integral part of the show, providing an effusive energy felt by our viewers, host and crew. Now, more than ever, people need the laughter AFV provides and with the doubling of the weekly prize money, we’re set for our biggest season yet.”

America’s Funniest Home Videos Prepares for “Biggest Season Yet”

Season 33 will return with host Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”). The actor took over for Tom Bergeron. Bergeron took over for Daisy Fuentes, who took over for the original host, Bob Saget (Danny on “Full House”).

When Saget passed away in January of this year, the show honored him for the remainder of the season. Di Bona had spoken about taking a bit from each episode to honor the actor/comedian.

I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his host bits were — very physical and very visual,” Di Bona told Variety. “In one show he walks on stage in front of the audience and says ‘Did I tell you it’s my birthday?’ And the audience all raises their hands with wrapped gifts for him. It’s that kind of gentle crazy humor that I want younger generations to see from him.”

Season 33 is now underway, with fans looking forward to new funny videos. The new season will premiere on October 2.