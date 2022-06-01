‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch This Amazing Musician Earn Season 17’s First Golden Buzzer

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” kicked off with a multitude of talented performances. But none were so moving as that of saxophonist, Avery Dixon. Dixon, now 21, shared with the show’s panel of judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara) that he was harshly bullied in elementary school. Much of the negativity related to the raspiness of his voice and his then-unique appearance.

However, despite all the bullying that he endured in his childhood, Dixon absolutely dominated the show on Tuesday night. In fact, he earned the first golden buzzer of Season 17. Fast-forward to the 4:36 mark below to see the young musician’s emotional performance.

I hope you have tissues handy if you decided to watch the entire clip. Because to call the music performance emotional might just be an understatement. Dixon started off with a slow intro before quickly moving into an exciting, entertaining, and joyful performance. Soon enough, we saw Avery dancing across the stage as his sax continued to sound out captivating notes. His performance on “America’s Got Talent,” which immediately struck the judges, eventually encouraged the crowd to clap along with the tune’s rhythm. Then, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel jumped out of their chairs to clap and dance along as well.

Wrapping up with a strong finish, Dixon received a standing ovation not only from the crowd but from all four of the show’s judges. He even brought our famous host, Terry Crews, to tears.

“You need to be here, you’re supposed to be here,” Mandel emphatically told the teary-eyed musician. “You will change the world.”

Taking to the stage as voting begins, Terry Crews, already emotional as he heads toward the judges’ table, proudly gives Dixon his first golden buzzer and the first golden buzzer of season 17. Now, following his audition, fans can look forward to seeing the 21-year-old perform during AGT’s live shows.

What Were Some of ‘America’s Got Talent’s Other Noteworthy Performances?

It’s easy to see that Avery Dixon’s saxophone performance was one of the favorites of AGT’s season 17 premiere. With the young man, his mom, and Terry Crews sharing a heartwarming hug on stage and golden confetti flying about the auditorium, we definitely had a strong start for the show. However, there were a handful of other noteworthy opening performances. And we’re here to take a look at one of those with you.

Another performer with a down-to-earth persona is English singer Lee Collinson. Before opening up his rendition of Dermot Kennedy’s “Better Days,” Hollywood Life recounts that the singer told the judges he’s looking to follow his dreams in music and give up his day-to-day job of constructing fences.

Just like Avery Dixon, Collinson receives a standing ovation from the audience as well as the judges. Simon Cowell, who helped draw out Dixon’s touching story, tells the singer that there’s “something really charming and humble and likable” about him and that his first performance on “America’s Got Talent” marks the start of “something really special” for him.