‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Earns Spot in Final Round

Chapel Hart continued their sassy America’s Got Talent run, with the country girl group earning one of two finals spots from Wednesday’s results show.

The group held hands as they awaited to hear their names called by show host Terry Crews. Korean magician Yu Hojin picked up the second spot. His selection was a bit of an upset over Maggie Baez, the 12-year-old singer who was the youngest person in the competition. Her audition performance went viral as she earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandell. But Hojin, the elegant illusionist, was the second selection, with Baez in third.

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell closed his eyes tightly as he awaited Crews’ announcement of Chapel Hart. He then told the group “I’m so happy.”

“Honestly, this feels so amazing,” said Trea Swindle, who is first cousins with Danica and Devlyn Kart. Then Heidi Klum exclaimed, “Well deserved girls! Chapel Hart, you sang your way into everyone’s heart and my heart.”

So Chapel Hart, the group from Poplarville, Miss., lives to perform another night in the national spotlight. The group finished either first in the fan voting or with the judges. picked up the other spot. The 11 semifinalists who competed against each other Tuesday night included two Golden Buzzer winners and other acts with millions of social media followers.

America’s Got Talent now has four of the finalists qualified for next month’s championship show. AGT will select seven more over the next three weeks. Drake Milligan, a rising country music star from Texas, earned the first finalist spot last week. Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Georgia, notched the second spot.

The women definitely are thriving with all this newfound adoration. After their audition, country music queens Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn gave them very public compliments. The group sang their original song “You Can Have Him Jolene.” They called it an update on Parton’s hit from the 1970s. But in this modern story, the singer tells Jolene she can keep her cheating man. No one has time for infidelity.

Then on Tuesday’s semifinal show, Chapel Hart sang another original song — “The Girls Are Back in Town.” The three sang and danced, with Swindle even rapping a couple of verses. And the lyrics mentioned Tanya Tucker, who the group called country music’s original bad girl. At the end of the song, Danica, the lead singer, dropped the mic.

Tucker showed her love for Chapel Hart with a video she made and posted on Twitter. She obviously watched America’s Got Talent.

🤩🤩🤩 Y’all, We. Are. Screaming!!!!! We can’t believe the Original Bad Girl of Country herself @tanyatucker loved the performance! Sometimes you gotta show the world your rowdy side!! https://t.co/JtjqxuSHL6 — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) August 17, 2022

All this publicity from America’s Got Talent also has given Chapel Hart’s music a big push. The group had two songs in the iTunes country music top 10. “You Can Have Him Jolene” ranked sixth, while “The Girls Are Back in Town” was ninth just as the results show was about to go live.

Meanwhile, Hojin was so good Tuesday night that Cowell took back his original criticism from his audition.

“I am officially an idiot.” said Cowell, who gave the magician a no vote during the auditions. Klum told Hojin” “Everything you do is so elegant.”