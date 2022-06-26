‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Speaks Out About Simon Cowell’s Negative Reaction to Her Pole-Dancing Act

Following her recent appearance on “American’s Got Talent,” contestant Kelly Sellars is speaking out about Simon Cowell’s reaction to her pole-dancing performance on the TV show’s stage.

While speaking to TMZ, the “America’s Got Talent” contestant stated that she wanted to “shatter a stigma” surrounding pole dancing. However, when she spoke to the judges about her pole-dancing act, Simon Cowell was shown to be visibly annoyed and called the act pointless.

Despite the initial criticism, Sellars went on to prove the “America’s Got Talent” judge wrong with a stunning performance. She received a standing ovation from all four of the judges, including Cowell. Sellars told the media outlet that Cowell’s initial reaction isn’t surprising given the reputation that pole dancing has. She didn’t even notice the reaction though.

Sellars went on to explain that pole dancing is a combination of different art forms. This includes dance and gymnastics. She explained that it can be sexy, but that’s not a bad thing. She also shared that since the airing of her “America’s Got Talent” performance, she has been in contact with five international TV productions, a theme park, a festival, and a few private events. However, she noted that she is more interested in taking her talents to Las Vegas.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell is Reportedly in ‘Big Money’ Talks For ‘X Factor’ Return

According to The Mirror, “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell is reportedly in talks to bring back “X Factor.”

However, there’s been some questions about where the show will air. “It has been decided that the time is right to bring ‘X Factor’ back,” a source said. “It’s really exciting. Everyone who will be working on the new series can’t wait to get started.”

The “America’s Got Talent” star is notably having secret conversations with a production company about his plans to revive “X Factor,” and is struck with a big money deal. Meanwhile, the source revealed that things for the show are in the early stages currently. “But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year.”

“X Factor” premiered in 2004 and ran for 15 seasons. The final season aired in 2018 and there were two spin-off shows in 2019. Cowell is looking to bring back the show, with another source saying, “Producers want to recapture the magic the show had when it was first on TV. The focus will all be on the competition element of the show, rather than the razzle dazzle.”

There’s no real information about whether the show will return to ITV or if it will be on a different channel. In the meantime, Cowell has remained quiet about the plans.