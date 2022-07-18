‘America’s Got Talent’: Could Another Golden Buzzer Be on the Way?

The auditions round of “America’s Got Talent” continues tomorrow night, with many incredible acts lined up to blow the audience away. But will we see any more Golden Buzzer-worthy acts?

Most likely, the answer is yes. But whether or not the judges will award another Golden Buzzer is something TV bloggers Matt & Jess Carter want to know.

Already, the “America’s Got Talent” judges (and host Terry Crews) have awarded their individual buzzers. Crews handed out the first one to saxophonist Avery Dixon. Then Howie Mandel gave his to 11-year-old singer Madison Baez. Simon Cowell also awarded a singer, 13-year-old Sara James, with a Golden Buzzer. And Heidi Klum gave hers to singer Lily Meola. Sofia Vergara is the only other judge to not give her buzzer to a singing act. Instead, she awarded the Lebanese dance group, the Mayyas.

Technically speaking, all the Golden Buzzers have been handed out and no other acts should receive one. But it’s still early in the competition, and there’s at least one more week of auditions left. The Carters believe that if one act gains the support of every single judge and they unanimously decide on the Golden Buzzer, though, then we could see another act move through to the live rounds. Hopefully, it’s something different than another singer.

Check Out These Acts That Have Really Impressed the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges

“America’s Got Talent” returns to our TVs tomorrow night, and fans can’t wait to see more spectacular performances. It helps that the show’s official Twitter account keeps hyping up new acts every week in preview videos.

Like earlier this weekend, when the show posted the audition footage for two brothers from Albania. Arnold and Martin look unassuming in their jeans and plain black t-shirts. But they both possess incredible strength and balance, as demonstrated by their rollerball act. Check it out in the video below before we dive in.

Instead of balancing on the rollerball on the stage, younger brother Martin balances the roller on the back of his brother, Arnold. He manages to do so while juggling three tennis balls. Then, the brothers shocked the judges even further when Martin placed the rollerball on Arnold’s head. He scurried up his brother’s shoulders and managed to balance himself atop the board on Arnold’s head as the older brother gripped it with two hands. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were out of their seats before the brothers even finished their performance.

Vergara was also moved earlier this week by a singing performance from Wyn Starks. He performed an original song that moved Vergara to tears, as it described the singer’s loss of his twin brother. Vergara lost her own older brother years ago, and she related to Starks’ emotional performance.

Don’t miss the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, July 19, on NBC.