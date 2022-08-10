‘America’s Got Talent’: Everything We Know About Wildcard Winner Jordan Conley

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent has locked down its contestants after crowing the wild card entrant in its first episode on Tuesday. After three grilling months of auditions, viewers finally got the chance to see the talent in action with 11 acts all competing for that elusive final spot on the show.

After the votes were tallied, comedian Jordan Conley officially earned the final spot of the new season and gets to show his talent off to the wide American audience.

Conley earned his spot after proving his talent at stand-up comedy, but the young comedian still has a long way to go before taking home the $1 million grand prize. Here’s everything we know about the latest contestant on America’s Got Talent.

Watch Conley’s first audition from last month where judge Simon Cowell was practically rolling in laughter with Conley’s routine.

What We Know About Jordan Conley

Conley was born in Garden Grove, California. He made his comedy debut by honing his craft in California’s open mic scene starting at age 18. By the time he was able to finally afford his own car 24 years old, his performance opportunities opened up. Now 29, Conley has been performing stand-up comedy full time for seven years.

Conley’s parents were initially not supportive of their son pursuing comedy as a career. The said early on in his career his parents would, “try to talk me out of my choices and explore other occupations other than stand-up comedy.”

However, his parents eventually grew to change their minds once they saw his talent and passion for stand-up. As Conley said in his first appearance on America’s Got Talent, he is setting his sights high. He hopes to one day be more successful than popular comedian Kevin Hart.

He might be new to the wide American audience, but he’s headlined his fair share of shows. He’s appeared as the headlining act as numerous comedy clubs in California and has appeared in TV shows like Jonny Loquasto: Physical Therapy, Vows, and Under Wraps 2.

As any aspiring comedian should, Conley also maintains a strong social media presence. He has his own Youtube channel, LOLJordanConley, and he has respectable numbers following his channels. He has 1,790 subscribers on YouTube, 4,441 followers on Instagram, and 9,768 followers on TikTok. Considering he was America’s favorite in the wild card round, we expect his follower count to increase as the live shows go on.

Conley has some stiff competition to face in the 17th season of the popular America’s Got Talent. For this season, the show is stepping the number of contestants up from 36 to 55. The biggest pool of competitors yet in a single season. Check out the six-week run of live episodes of America’s Got Talent to see how Conley does in the competition.