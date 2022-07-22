‘America’s Got Talent’: Family of Late Star Nolan Neal Asks for Help Following His Death

Earlier this week, the music world was shocked to learn that Nolan Neal, a former contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his home at the young age of 41. The cause of death has yet to be released; however, Dylan Seals, Nolan’s cousin, explained that he “ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse.”

“He was always open and honest about [his substance abuse] struggle,” Seals told People. “He was a loving father and son. A light to all who knew him. My heart goes out to his two children and his mother Cathy.”

Tragically, the family has since revealed that they are unable to afford Nolan Neal’s funeral expenses, as he didn’t have life insurance “or any money whatsoever,” according to his daughter. As such, they set up a GoFundMe page to cover the expenses.

“My Dad passed away suddenly,” Nolan Neal’s daughter Caylin wrote on the fundraiser. “The expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son and loved ones. If you want to help in any way, you can donate here. Anything is appreciated and I am so grateful for the community rallying behind us.”

After posting the GoFundMe page on his verified Facebook profile, the family reached their goal of $15,000 in less than 24 hours. Then, no doubt to the family’s disbelief, they surpassed it. As of this morning (July 22), the fund sits at a total of $21,062.

Nolan Neal Once Opened Up About His Struggles With Addiction

Like many who battle substance abuse, Nolan Neal’s efforts to free himself from addiction before his death stretched back years. And though it’s a difficult subject for anyone to broach, the musician was always candid about his personal demons.

In a 2020 interview with WBIR, Nolan explained that, although he was clean at the time, addiction was a constant struggle. “I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean,” he recalled. “I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault.”

“I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person, I remember trying to be normal and fitting in,” he continued. “I remember pretending to be normal, I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”

Sadly, he was still battling addiction during his time on The Voice. “I kind of lost my way on The Voice and continued drinking,” Nolan Neal said. “You can see it. I can see it.”

After several attempts at rehab, Nolan Neal finally got clean. “What’s different this time? I found happiness by helping others in recovery,” he explained. “I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before.”