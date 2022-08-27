‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Think This Season 17 Change Is Absolutely ‘Awful’

“America’s Got Talent” is currently deep into season 17. This season of the show came with a change in format, and fans reportedly aren’t loving it.

Season 17 has been packed with talent. Because of this, the team had decided to go with a new format for the live shows. Judge Simon Cowell shared the details with PEOPLE at the beginning of the month.

We had a ton of great people this year. So trying to get that number down to 36 would’ve been really difficult. In some ways we’ve made it easier by putting more people through. In other ways, we’ve made it harder because only two people per night are going to go through to the final. But I think that’s more exciting,” he said to the publication.

This change, in short, means that while putting more people through, more acts are also eliminated in each live show.

Gold Derby recently conducted a poll asking fans what they thought of this change. They reported that 60% of those who voted in the poll dislike the change because “we are losing way too many talented acts.” Meanwhile, 35% said that they do like the changes because it makes the contestants work harder. 5% voted they had to think about it more.

Some fans left comments in the poll. One fan named Andrew said: “This voting format is awful. I don’t feel connected to any of the acts and it feels too rushed.” He then added that if the format stays next season, he’s “out.”

Another fan named Anne G had opposite thoughts, commenting: “I agree with Simon 100% it can get boring, he was wise to do what he did. It’s his show he can do whatever he feels will benefit the show for all.”

This format is a huge change from former seasons of “America’s Got Talent.” Prior to season 17, there were three live show rounds. They had the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Grand Finale. However, now there are only 2: Qualifiers and Grand Finale.

Cowell had attributed the change to past years’ contestants being “boring.” This year’s acts, many have said, are different than previous years.

Acts such as countrywoman trio Chapel Hart gave an audition that felt more like a performance, as the judges had said. The talent this season is something else, and fans are loving it. The format is the only thing viewers seem to have conflicting opinions on.

So far, singer Sara James, magician Nicolas Ribs, Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, singer Drake Milligan, and saxophonist Avery Dixon have all made it to the finals.

“America’s Got Talent” premieres on Tuesdays on NBC.