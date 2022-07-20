America’s Got Talent Gives Unanimous Golden Buzzer to Amazing Country Girl Group

America’s Got Talent ended its Tuesday auditions with clouds of golden confetti to celebrate the audaciously fierce Chapel Hart, a country girl group from Mississippi.

Chapel Hart is a family affair. The group features two sisters and their cousin who grew up singing in church down in Poplarville, Miss. And they were so amazing in their audition that the four judges plus host Terry Crews tweaked the America’s Got Talent rules. Usually, each judge gets to use one golden buzzer to select an act to go straight to the live shows. But this time, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara joined Crews for a collective and unanimous slam of the buzzer.

No doubt, it was because of Chapel Hart’s talent and charisma. Plus, they performed an original song inspired by country music legend Dolly Parton. How can you ever go wrong with Dolly and a song named “You Can Have Him, Jolene.”

Danica Hart sings lead, harmonizing with sister, Devynn, and their cousin, Trea Swindle.

As you could see from the America’s Got Talent video, the crowd adored this country group. Their song was catchy and you wanted to get up and do a twirl around the dance floor. Plus, the song was a girl power anthem as they tossed the man back to Jolene. Earlier, Danica said that it was time to stop fighting over that man Parton made famous in the 1970s.

When the group finished, Simon Cowell gave his critique before the other three judges. “Oh. My. God,” Cowell said. “Trust me, I needed you today. I mean, that was fantastic. I love you. And I love you all.”

Earlier, Cowell had asked the three women if they still were looking for a record deal. The women explained that they’d moved to Nashville, but it has been difficult to break through.

“Country music doesn’t always look like us,” Danica told the AGT judges. But when they finished singing, Cowell told them “you’ve just got to break down the door. And you may have just broken down the door with that performance.”

Howie Mandel then added: “You say country music doesn’t look like you. That’s your win. because you’re going to be the original.”

Crews, the host of America’s Got Talent, usually doesn’t offer his thoughts on contestants during the show. But he did after the Chapel Hart performance, tweeting that it was “really special.”

Their performance was really special and I’m so proud of @chapelhartband! 🔥🔥🎉🎉🔥🔥 Congrats! #AGT pic.twitter.com/qDMq8R057Y — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Klum applauded Chapel Hart, proclaiming that their energy “was infectious.” Vergara said everything about the group and their song “was perfection.”

But surely the group deserved something more than a unanimous yes from the AGT panel. So the four judges huddled together. Then Crews joined them. They decided to call an audible and break the rules. Chapel Hart was worth it.\