‘America’s Got Talent’s Heidi Klum Makes Wild Joke About Sucking Her Husband’s Blood to Stay Young

Heidi Klum is known for many things. Her successful modeling career, her award-winning hosting duties from Project Runway, and currently her work as a judge in America’s Got Talent. But perhaps the best thing she’s known for is her eternally youthful appearance.

For years people have asked the supermodel how she keeps looking so young even as she approaches the age of 50. During a recent piece for People, Klum joked one of her techniques is because of her husband. Klum is married to Tom Kaulitz, guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel. Kaulitz is 17 years younger than Klum, and she joked its his youth that she feeds off of

“I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing,” Klum joked. “Like a vampire.”

Reflecting on their romance, Klum said on a more serious note, “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already. I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot the 2019 during a star-studded ceremony in Capri, Italy. The engagement only lasted two months before the couple made things official.

“For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” Klum said. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Heidi Klum on How’s She’s Changed as a Judge

Klum joined the judged panel on America’s Got Talent in 2013 replacing former judge Sharon Osbourne. Minus a one-year break in 2019, Klum has been on the show ever since. She recently spoke to Fox News about her time as part of the competition TV series. For her, it’s all about fun.

“For me being there, I want to have fun,” Klum said. “I want to have fun, I want to be entertained, I want to be blown away, but I want to have a good time. I want good vibes from the people.”

Klum has spent a lot of time on our screens over the years. As such, we’ve seen her evolve and change since her time on Project Runway. She hopes she’s become nicer over time.

“Maybe I was harsher before, I don’t know,” Klum said. “I feel like maybe I’ve gotten nicer over the years, or maybe they have just gotten so much better. Maybe that’s why I’m so much nicer because I don’t have to be so mean. I don’t think I was ever mean to be honest with you.”

America’s Got Talent just kicked off its 17th season. It promises to be the biggest season yet after they confirmed the number of contestants increased to 55.