‘America’s Got Talent’: Heidi Klum to Perform Surprising Duet in Season Finale

This season of the popular competition talent show has been different from previous years. The live shows had a completely different setup, and the acts this year have been crazy talented. The finale is approaching, and it seems like the acts who have make it will be neck-and-neck to win. Judge Heidi Klum will join the performances in the finale, with a surprising guest.

At the very beginning of this year, the supermodel judge and the rapper Snoop Dogg collaborated on a single, “Chai Tea with Heidi,” and the duo will perform the song during the finale.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair will be joined by DJ duo WeddingCake to perform the EDM track. When the song was released in January, Klum spoke to the publication about how the track “came to be.”

Klum had told them that she wanted to record a theme song for the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model. The obvious duet partner for Klum? Snoop Dogg, of course.

“I can’t believe this is happening. Pinch me, pinch me, pinch me,” she said. “I’m in Inglewood with Snoop Dogg. He is rapping over this track. He loves what I’ve done. I can’t even believe this is happening.”

The duet was so exciting for Klum, it was all she could talk about for a while –understandably so.

“My poor husband, because all I’ve been doing is talking about Snoop Dogg. He probably wakes up in the middle of the night as I’m dreaming, Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg,” she told PEOPLE. “My husband is like the most patient amazing person on the planet because literally I’ve not shut up about Snoop Dogg for the last few months. I’m giddy about it — it was the most fun thing.”

“Chai Tea with Heidi” samples Rod Stewart’s “Baby Jane.” It will be interested to see Klum and Snoop Dogg perform the song live on the show.

The acts who have moved on to the finale include: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singing trio Chapel Hart, singer Drake Milligan, singer Sara James, magician Yu Hojin, magician Nicolas Ribs, comedian Mike E. Winfield and multimedia act Metaphysic. Whoever wins takes home a huge prize of $1 million.

Fans have taken to social media to share who they think should win the show.

One fan tweeted: “Anyone who is a county western fan, I am asking you to vote for Chapel Hart on Americas Got Talent. They are great and they deserve to win the finale. I loved their rendition of You Can Have Him Jolene. I wish them the best of luck on the show.”