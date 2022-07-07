‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Simon Cowell Tributes Late Contestant Nightbirde in Touching Post

Less than six months after the passing of “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nightbirde passed away from breast cancer, Simon Cowell is now paying tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 6th), the America’s Got Talent judge shared a snapshot of him and Nightbirde hugging on stage. “[Nightbirde] was one of the most inspirational people I have ever met,” Cowell wrote. “She was so incredibly brave and I am very grateful she chose [‘America’s Got Talent’] to show the world her talent. I will never forget this moment.”

Nightbirde notably auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” in early 2021 and even received a Golden Buzzer for her original single “It’s Ok”. Unfortunately, the singer and songwriter decided to not compete in the TV show’s quarterfinals. This was due to the fact that her medical condition worsened.

While speaking to former CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, in November 2021, Nightbirde opened up about her struggles with cancer. “We wish we could get a faster miracle,” she explained. “It’s happening slow little by little, day by day. I’m getting a little better. I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there disappeared. And a bunch of the big stuff has gone down in size, so we’re on the way.”

When asked about the attention her cancer battle had received, Nightbirde shared, “It’s a lot to process. The highest of highs and lowest of lows in life happening at the same time with all of this playing out in front of millions of people. It’s a lot to carry, but it’s such an honor. The whole world is carrying their own weight and we have to learn to do this together.”

Simon Cowell Suggests Special Tribute to Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Nightbirde

Hello Magazine reported in May that Simon Cowell suggested that there should be a special tribute to former “America’s Got Talent’ contestant Nightbirde.

“I think we should do something special on the live shows,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge stated at the time. “Because there is no question when we got the news, even though, you know the last time I saw her, she was very frail, at the same time she was very optimistic, talking to me about her music.”

Simon Cowell also said that the “America’s Got Talent” star even visited him. He talked to her about her health condition. “I was like, you just don’t know. You just don’t know. And when I heard the news, it was so unfair, she is actually such a nice person, so talented. And she said to me, ‘Should I do the show or not?’ And then she said, ‘You know, I’m gonna do it.’”

Simon Cowell described the show as being a really big thing for her. Because she wanted millions of people to hear her music. “And then it was all taken away from her. Life’s unfair like that.”