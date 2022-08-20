‘America’s Got Talent’: How Simon Cowell Reacted to Chapel Hart’s First Live Performances

This season of “America’s Got Talent” has been a crazy one. One of the most promising groups in the bunch is country girl group Chapel Hart. Judge Simon Cowell recently gushed about the all-Black female band’s first live performance.

The trio consists of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, as well as their cousin Trea Swindle.

Chapel Hart earned a golden buzzer with their audition for the show. The ladies performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a response to Dolly Parton’s iconic song, “Jolene.” They amazed the crowd and the judges, and received a golden buzzer from all four judges collectively, along with host Terry Crews, sending them straight through to the live shows.

The group recently gave their first live show performance, and the audience and judges were just as smitten with them as they were in the auditions. They performed another original song, the title song from their album “The Girls Are Back in Town.” The performance ended with a mic drop and a roaring standing ovation.

“Let me make a prediction, things are going to go very well for Chapel Hart,” Cowell told the group. “We loved you from your very first action. We loved you because you just lit up the room. Your songs are brilliant. You are amazing performers and I have a really, really, really good feeling about what’s going to happen for you.”

All of the judges were in agreement. The women left everyone in awe yet again. Judge Howie Mandel also made a point that everyone agreed with: “I didn’t just watch a talent show, I watched a headline show. You deserve everything,” he said.

Chapel Hart Makes it To Final Round of Live Shows Following Stellar Performance

To no one’s surprise, Chapel Hart made it to the final round of live shows. Everyone was thrilled for them when the announcement was made. Judge Heidi Klum told them: “Well deserved girls! Chapel Hart, you sang your way into everyone’s heart and my heart.”

Swindle shared the group’s thoughts on the roaring reactions from the crowd and judges. She said: “The fact that we stepped out from the first time, and sang songs that come from our hearts, things that we actually put to paper and to see being received that way, it’s like, maybe we’re not crazy. It’s the ultimate validation and those words we’ve been waiting years to hear. We didn’t hear it from just the judges, we didn’t hear it from just the audience. We heard it from the entire world.”

Fans are excited to see the band’s next performance. The ladies have even received recognition from several country music stars, including Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker, whose name was mentioned in “The Girls Are Back.”

Catch Chapel hart in the final round of live shoes of “America’s Got Talent.”