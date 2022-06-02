‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Says New Season is ‘Bigger, More Dangerous, More Exciting’

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent has made it onto the airwaves. And, fans of the hit reality talent and competition television series are certainly not disappointed!

So far, fans have seen golden-buzzers, heartwrenching performances, awe-inspiring talents, and even moments of bickering among the show’s judges. All of this…and we’re only one episode into the season!

And, this all perfectly reflects one America’s Got Talent judge’s claim that fans are in for an “epic” season. Plus, the comedian says, this season will be getting “Bigger, more dangerous,” and even “more exciting.”

Howie Mandel Promises Fans Some Big Things In Latest Season Of Americas Got Talent

Recently, America’s Got Talent judge and longtime comedian Howie Mandel opened up to People about the latest season of the hit reality television competition series. In this discussion, the 66-year-old comedian discusses how the popular talent series will be bringing some big things to fans this season.

“Wait till you see this season,” Howie Mandel says of the talent-show series.

“But I think there is something in the air,” the comedian adds. “Now we have the live audience, people who have been locked away in their prospective homes, countries, wherever they [were], and they just showed up and exploded on our stage.”

“We are seeing things bigger, more dangerous, more exciting than we have ever seen before,” Mandel says.

America’s Got Talent Judge Reveals What He Believes Leads To The Massive Success Of the Popular NBC Talent Show

During his discussion with People, the longtime America’s Got Talent judge discusses what it is that is pulling audiences into watching the reality television series. The hit show is a great “respite” from everything that is going on around us, Mandel says.

“What a great respite from all the turmoil that is going on in the world,” Howie Mandel tells People of the hit show. “To just sit down with your family and watch AGT.”

Plus, Mandel adds, there are bonds between the show’s host and judges that translate well in the show, drawing audiences in. This closeness, he says is one of the secrets behind the show’s massive success.

“The secret sauce to AGT is we all love each other,” Howie Mandel says of the friendships between himself and fellow America’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara; as well as the show’s host Terry Crews.

“Terry, me, Simon, Heidi, and Sofia really enjoy each other off-camera, out of the show,” explains Howie Mandel. The star adds that they all truly respect each other on the show. Even if they don’t always agree with each other. In fact, Mandel quips, they “don’t agree a lot.” But, he adds, this “also makes it real and fun.”