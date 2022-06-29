‘America’s Got Talent’: Incredible Singer Gets This Season’s Last Golden Buzzer

There wasn’t a dry eye in the audience during one of last night’s “America’s Got Talent” auditions. Lily Meola wowed everyone with her heartbreaking and inspiring original song, “Daydream.”

In the audition video posted to the “America’s Got Talent” YouTube page, we hear Meola’s incredible story from the beginning. She shares how she originally wrote this song at a time when she was “living” her daydream. Meola had a deal with a major record label and was preparing to put out her music for the first time.

But tragedy struck when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Meola took on the role of full-time caretaker to look after her mother, who sadly passed away in 2020. The record deal fell through during that time, putting Meola’s music career on pause.

The meaning of the song has definitely changed for Meola since she first wrote it. But when performing it on stage for the “America’s Got Talent” judges, Meola really leaned into that emotion. Her voice and presentation, combined with her backstory, made for a truly evocative performance. Heidi Klum continuously wiped away tears after the performance.

In fact, Klum felt so moved by Meola and her voice that she awarded the 27-year-old this season’s last Golden Buzzer. Every judge (and host Terry Crews) has the chance to advance one contestant straight through to the Live Shows. Meola joined the ranks of fellow singers, dancers, and musicians who all made an outstanding impression on the judges during their initial audition.

Who Earned a Golden Buzzer on This Season of ‘America’s Got Talent?’

According to NBC, “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews awarded the first Golden Buzzer of the season during the first episode. He loved a saxophone performance by Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old who shared a heartbreaking story about his years being bullied. During this horrible time, Dixon found solace in music. And now it’s become one of the most important parts of his life.

Howie Mandel pressed the second Golden Buzzer during Episode 2. He was shocked by 11-year-old Madison Baez, whose last-minute open mic performance from the audience earned her a real audition on stage. Her strong vocals on “Amazing Grace” impressed the judges from the get-go. And Mandel soon listened to the audience, who called for the Golden Buzzer.

Simon Cowell gave out the next Golden Buzzer to another singer. Thirteen-year-old Sara James chilled audiences with a haunting performance of “Lovely” by Billie Eilish. Usually, Cowell tends to critique the singers and hold them to a high standard. But James clearly impressed him, as he soon sent her through to the Live Shows.

Finally, earlier this week Sofia Vergara awarded her Golden Buzzer. A dance group from Lebanon inspired her with their beautiful performance. The group’s dancing differed from other acts the show has seen before. And Vergara applauded them for pursuing their passion despite the trials they faced.

Stay tuned for more “America’s Got Talent” updates.