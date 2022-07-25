‘America’s Got Talent’: Is Chapel Hart the New Favorite to Win?

Chapel Hart, the country girl group, still is sky high after receiving a glorious, unanimous golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent. But should the Mississippi trio be considered the favorites to win the reality show?

Believe it or not, there are acts who have auditioned for America’s Got Talent this cycle who have received even more attention than Chapel Hart. Viewers of the reality talent show ultimately pick the winner, although judges get to save some acts before the finale. AGT goes to its live shows, Aug. 9th. And the finale is Sept. 13, with the results show following the next night. Maybe Chapel Hart wins the $1 million. Or maybe the group uses all this attention as a springboard to better gigs and record deals.

AGT maintains its own YouTube channel. So far, the top act is Metaphysic, with 17 million views. Metaphysic did a deep fake showing Cowell singing “You’re My Inspiration.” However, it actually was former AGT finalist Daniel Emmett.

There are other America’s Got Talent auditions going viral. Sara James’ audition is up to 15 million views. And Maddie Baez has 13 million views. Chapel Hart, in less than a week, is coming up on 5 million.

Winners of America’s Got Talent usually have a hook that makes them stand out from other competitors. Dustin Tavella, last year’s AGT winner, is a magician. He uses his personal experiences in his magic tricks to wow the audience. Meanwhile, Aidan Bryant, an aerialist, finished second.

Chapel Hart definitely stand out from the other singers. After all, there are few Black performers in country music. The group — two sisters and their first cousin — brought this up during their audition, which aired last week.

“Country music doesn’t always look like us,” Danica Hart, the lead singer of the group, told America’s Got Talent judges. After they finished singing, Cowell told them “you’ve just got to break down the door. And you may have just broken down the door with that performance.”

But are they good enough to win the $1 million prize and contract to perform in Las Vegas? AGT likes to select singers. Of the 16 previous winners, half of them sang for the championship. Some of the victors also have been young. Bianca Ryan, the first ever America’s Got Talent champion, won the show when she was only 11. She beat out a group of dancers who specialize in clogging.

Neal Boyd won the crown in 2008, starting a streak of four straight singing acts to win AGT. Boyd was an opera singer. He died a decade later of heart and kidney failure.

Country singer Kevin Skinner won the crown in 2009. He’s still the only country act to win AGT. But this one time farmer and chicken wrangler has kept a low profile since then.

Kodi Lee is the last singer to win. That was back in 2019. Lee sang and played the piano. He’s also blind and autistic. Earlier this month, Cowell listed him as one of his favorite all-time golden buzzer winners.

Even if the group doesn’t win, Chapel Hart definitely is expanding their national profile. They’re working with Darius Rucker on Rucker’s new album. And the Grand Ole Opry invited them to perform. Chapel Hart also does social media very well.

“Is this real life?” the group tweeted back to the Grand Ole Opry. “We graciously accept as soon as we pick our jaws up off the floor.”

🥹🥹🥹 IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! We graciously accept…as soon as we pick our jaws up off of the floor 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AvJbWQlIRe — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) July 21, 2022

Chapel Hart performed an original song on the America’s Got Talent stage. Dolly Parton inspired song “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” It makes you want to get up and dance. The AGT performance sent the song and their album to the top of the iTunes country charts.

It’s definitely worth another glance.