‘America’s Got Talent’: Jonathan Goodwin Posts First Picture in Wheelchair After Stunt Gone Wrong Left Him Paralyzed

Six months after an ill-fated stunt left him paralyzed, “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jonathan Goodwin shared the first photo of himself in a wheelchair. In his post, he detailed just how much has changed and how loved he is following such a traumatic experience.

His post came after spending four months in the hospital following his life-altering accident on “America’s Got Talent.”

Goodwin reflected beneath the photo, “6 months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey,” referring to his dog, “waiting patiently for me…he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago.”

The first half details the former “America’s Got Talent” contestant’s long road to recovery after he became permanently paralyzed.

He added, “A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model.”

After sharing the post, Jonathan Goodwin also took to Instagram stories, where he provided further details regarding his injury.

“Thanks for all the love and lovely messages. To answer some questions, I have a T11 spinal cord injury which means I’m paralysed from the waist down.” He quipped, “It’s likely a permanent sitch. If any of you want to race though, I’m pretty sure I can beat you.”

The Stunt that Left ‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed

As per the Daily Mail, stuntman Jonathan Goodwin was rehearsing a dangerous stunt at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. During the October rehearsal for “America’s Got Talent,” Jonathan Goodwin had donned a straitjacket as he hung upside down in the air. At 30 feet above the ground, he hung in between two suspended cars that had burst into flames.

“Sherlock actress” and Goodwin’s fiancé, Amanda Abbington, shared the details of the stunt gone wrong. She also detailed the many injuries that almost resulted in the stuntman’s death.

As per the actress, the vehicles had been released too early. They sped toward the “America’s Got Talent” constant and each other, crushing him and bursting into flames.

During an appearance on the “Out to Lunch” podcast with Jay Rayner, Abbington said, “He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs.” She continued, “Third degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.”

Nevertheless, the stuntman’s fiancé spoke highly of his determination.

“His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like,” she shared. “He’s just incredible, like honestly, so happy…a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He’s amazing.”