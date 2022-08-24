‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Posts Emotional Message to Daughter Ahead of Major Milestone

Heidi Klum is widely known for her role as one of four famous judges on NBC’s hit reality competition series America’s Got Talent. However, the 49-year-old model is also a mom of four. As we anxiously wait to see who wins season 17 of America’s Got Talent, the German native shared an emotional message to her daughter, Leni, as the 18-year-old embarked on her first year of college.

Taking to Instagram, the AGT judge shared a sweet tribute to Leni. Check it out below.

“Today is your big move to head off to college,” Klum began. “Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. Sometimes I wish I could have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly.”

The post went live on Tuesday. It came amid an interview in which the America’s Got Talent judge recently partook with Fox News Digital.

“It’s hard,” the emotional mom told the outlet. Trying not to tear up, she remarked “I try not to think about it because…I want my lashes to stay on…when you cry, and they get wet, the glue comes off and there they go.”

Returning to the difficult topic at hand, she continued, “The kids, they spread their wings, and they have to live their life…with what they want to do instead of what you want them to do.”

‘America’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell Deems 14-Year-Old Singer Best Show Closer

Heidi Klum is certainly preoccupied with her daughter’s recent departure to college. However, for America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, his attention’s focused on who might possibly qualify as this year’s winner.

As fans know, every judge on every season of America’s Got Talent receives one Golden Buzzer to use. And, this year, it was 14-year-old Polish singer Sara James. The budding TV star first caught the hard-to-impress judge’s attention following her audition with a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Lovely.” The singer then returned during the semi-finals with a cover of Elton John’s iconic “Rocket Man.” And it left Cowell absolutely stunned.

Following her performance, the America’s Got Talent judge called James’ act “probably the best closure of the show we’ve had all season.” He also said that her song choice was “genius.”

He continued, “I’ve done this a long time and there are occasions whether it’s Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Leona Lewis where someone has just got everything right on the day it matters. I think we witnessed one of those moments tonight.”

Simon Cowell’s fellow judge, Howie Mandell, was just as impressed with the young singer’s set.

“She looked beautiful, sounded beautiful, and just performed with such grace as if she’s been doing it for decades.”