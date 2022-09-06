‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Shows Skin In Daring New Bikini Photo

Some of our favorite celebrities headed to Black Rock Desert in Nevada for Burning Man this past weekend and that includes America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum. Taking to Instagram with a scorching new post, the 49-year-old German-American model and TV personality showed off her trim physique wearing just a micro-bikini, worn boots, and a fringed wide-brimmed hat.

From the looks of it, Heidi Klum had the comments for the post turned off. The model simply captioned the photo, “just dust.”

According to HELLO! magazine, Heidi Klum’s post came before the AGT judge shared a number of posts from burning man. Another post on the celebrity’s Instagram shows Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz celebrating a birthday with a friend. The star’s most recent post boats the caption, “Black Rock City 2022 Happy 33 Birthday Bill&Tom.”

Per the outlet, Black Rock City’s Burning Man creates a “temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.” It attracts tens of thousands of people each year and is a cultural experiment rather than a festival or event. Burning Man gets its name as each year typically concludes with the burning of a large wooden sculpture of a man.

Heidi Klum Struggles Emotionally After Daughter Leni Heads to College

Like many American moms, Heidi Klum is experiencing a new venture as her 18-year-old daughter Leni kicks off her first year in college. Before attending Burning Man over the weekend, Heidi Klum appeared in a segment on The Late Late Show With James Gorden, detailing her new experience as a mom.

“It’s crazy,” the America’s Got Talent judge told the talk show host. “[T]oday, she had her first day in college.”

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is attending school in New York City.

Klum continued, “This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally, she picks up, but three, four hours I don’t hear anything. And already, my head is going, ‘Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?’ Already, the worrying is starting.”

Leni’s departure to college is just one in a string of worrisome milestones for Heidi Klum. During her appearance on the talk show, she said the worrying about her daughter’s maturation first started when she started driving. And then it only worsens after Leni moved across the country.

Less seriously, she added, “Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up…And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor.”

Heidi Klum has every reason to worry. But as a recent college grad, I can assure you that if Leni isn’t answering, it might just be because she’s taking a nap.