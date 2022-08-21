‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals She Spent Her Anniversary Trip in Hospital

When we think of anniversaries, we often think of relaxing days spent on the beach or other similar getaways. However, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and her husband, the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, put a whole different spin on a weekend getaway. Instead, the famous couple headed to Austria for a “hardcore” wellness retreat in celebration of their three-year anniversary. While there, Klum spent some time in the hospital and we’re here to find out why.

According to Insider, the America’s Got Talent judge recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! There, she spoke with guest host Nicole Byer about a handful of different topics. One of those topics turned to her recent anniversary celebrations. It was then she revealed that she spent some time in the hospital while away.

Fortunately, however, the 49-year-old model only went in for routine health exams. During her appearance on the show, Klum shared with audience members that she had both a colonoscopy and an endoscopy completed.

During her appearance, the America’s Got Talent judge revealed she was a little late in having her colonoscopy completed. According to the American Cancer Society, people should begin having regular colonoscopies done at 45. Nevertheless, she was in good spirits and informed viewers that all was normal.

Per the outlet, Klum and Kaulitz decided to partake in a health retreat for their anniversary. The latter reportedly battles what Klum called “cluster headaches.”

Before concluding her segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Klum joked, “Usually I have my photo taken from the outside, but they were all in there.”

As many people know, both health procedures are done with a minuscule camera. The camera penetrates the body and takes photos of a person’s intestines from inside.

We’ve all had some pretty awful dating experiences. However, America’s Got Talent‘s Heidi Klum definitely has had one of the worst. While she and her husband appeared to enjoy their non-traditional anniversary celebration, the model also revealed one of her worst dating experiences ever during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! To say it was uncomfortable would definitely be an understatement.

Recalling the horrific date, Klum shared with Nicole Byer, “He was holding the popcorn, which I thought was already strange, like why do I always have to reach over?”

Regardless, the AGT icon said that she continued to reach over the man’s lap for the popcorn. Suddenly, the unexpected happened.

“I’m reaching over and eating the popcorn and then all of a sudden, there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached. The hot dog that’s still attached.”

Per the news outlet, Klum deemed the date “strange,” but also “memorable,” “something you talk about in therapy.”