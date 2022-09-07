‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Reveals His All-Time Favorite Act

America’s Got Talent is on its way to the season finale. In the midst of it all, judge Howie Mandel shared what his all-time favorite act has been.

This season of the popular competition show has been a doozy. Many extremely talented acts have made it to the finale, and many talented acts have been cut. It hasn’t been an easy season for the judges, that’s for sure. Howie Mandel loves originality in his acts.

“The magicians are doing things in a way that we’ve never seen it done before,” Howie revealed after this week’s show. “If it’s Mervant Vera, who is rapping and singing along with his magic, to Nicolas RIBS with the shadows, or Don McMillan with PowerPoint, all the magicians this year have risen to the occasion, and we’ve just seen things done in a way we’ve never seen it done before.”

However, which of the act is Mandel’s absolute favorite? Lebanese dance crew Mayyas Dance Crew.

Here in the room, I don’t know how it translated on television, but here I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “It was like watching a real hypnotic, beautiful creature come to life. Then add who they are, the empowerment of women, where they come from and their culture, and it was so inspirational. I could have watched them for two hours.”

The group had received a golden buzzer after their audition from host Sofia Vergara. Ever since, they have been wowing the audience, viewers, and judges with their act.

“I’ve always said that each year inspires the next year,” he said to Parade. “People get good ideas and get inspired and go, ‘I can do that, but I can do that better and I can light myself on fire,’ so imagine that for the last two years were all these inspired people but they never came out and now that flood gate is open. I think we have the most spectacular year we’ve had in the history of AGT.“

Simon Cowell agreed, highly praising the dance crew during their audition.

“This really, really will make a difference, full stop, in so many positive ways,” he said. “That’s one part. And then it was arguably the best dance Act, likely, that I’ve ever seen. We’re honored to have you here.”

After their audition, the crew explained what their act meant for them and their culture.

“Unfortunately, being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported, yet,” they said. “Us being here standing on the biggest stage of the world is our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art that we can create, the fights we fight.”