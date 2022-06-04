‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Speaks Out About Going a ‘Bit Too Far’ With Cosmetic Treatments

With fame comes the unavoidable pressure to appear young. And now, following the season 17 premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” longtime judge Simon Cowell has spoken out about the extent he previously went to for his own appearance. In a new interview, he revealed he once went a “bit too far” with cosmetic treatments.

According to The Sun, Simon Cowell’s appearance across the last two decades has remained relatively unchanged. For two decades, he has sported the same kind of hairstyle and wardrobe since taking to American TV screens in 2002 on “American Idol.”

However, he owes a lot of that consistency to Botox which, now at 62 years old, he has begun to regret.

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge told the outlet. “I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognise it as me first of all.”

He even said that the fillers previously made him look “like something out of a horror film.”

Cowell further explained, “There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero. There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other.”

Now though, the AGT icon has abandoned those former values. He instead attributes his admittedly slim appearance to healthy eating habits and “drinking tonnes of water.”

After a bout with depression in 2020 following a near-fatal biking incident, things seem to be on the upswing for the “America’s Got Talent” judge. Later this year Cowell plans to marry his girlfriend of 10 years, Lauren Silverman.

‘America’s Got Talent Judge’ is ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Near-Fatal Bike Crash

Despite his healthy lifestyle, exercise might be the death of Simon Cowell. Especially if he continues to have severe incidents with his beloved electrical bikes. The first e-bike incident nearly left Cowell disabled. In August 2020, the “America’s Got Talent” judge feared he might not walk again after breaking his back.

Then, earlier this year, the longtime TV star got into another wreck with another e-bike. After sustaining a suspected concussion, facial lacerations, and a broken arm, sources previously told The Sun Cowell was “lucky to be alive.”

As per the outlet, Cowell went flying over the handlebars of his bike at an impressive 20 miles per hour. Paramedics then rushed him to the hospital.

The source further said of Cowell’s second incident, “He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheel suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

Immediately following the wreck, the “America’s Got Talent” star was seen with a cast spanning the length of his arm. In the Tuesday night premiere, however, Cowell appeared wearing just a wrist brace.