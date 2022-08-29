‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Stuns on the Red Carpet With Dashing Canine Companion

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell can be so very grouchy. But he’s showing off his cuddly, sweet side to fans of the summer talent show.

We’re talking Cowell and dogs. The 62-year-old Brit loves canines so much that he brought a puppy as his date to show off on the red carpet of last Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The green-eyed puppy’s name is Odin. And observers reported that Cowell and his companion shared kisses several times.

Cowell shared a video of Odin on Instagram. You can check out the red carpet kisses below. The puppy PDA was real, y’all.

Cowell Once Promised an America’s Got Talent Contestant He’d Buy Him a Dog

And it’s not the first time we’ve seen Cowell and dogs in context with America’s Got Talent. Remember back in June 2018? Cowell promised contestant Jeremy Li that he’d get him a dog if he gave a terrific audition. Li, who was then 13, killed his tryout, belting out Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up.” Li eventually made it to the show’s quarterfinals.

Plus, Cowell brought two of his dogs to the British version of America’s Got Talent. Keep reading about his dogs.

Simon Cowell brought his two Yorkies to Britain’s Got Talent. That show evolved into America’s Got Talent. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cowell loves to show off his dogs on social media. It doesn’t matter whether they’re attending America’s Got Talent episodes or hanging out at home.

He has two Yorkies named Squiddly and Diddly. His mother also had a Yorkie named Freddie. And the very good boy came to live with Cowell in 2016 when his mother died. The Cowell household also includes a rescue dog who had lived in Barbados. Het name is Daily. And now there’s Odin.

Two years ago, Cowell announced that he and his son, Eric, were writing a series of children’s books about “Wishfits.” And what are wishfits? Let Cowell explain. The animals are “magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!” He donated a part of the profits to two of his favorite charities.

Howie Mandel Thinks Cowell Could Be an Animal Trainer

Fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel once described Cowell’s dogs. He suggested Cowell should be an animal trainer.

“When you go to his house, they do flips,” Mandel said of Cowell and the canines. “They only walk on their hind legs all through the house. It’s like a circus! Simon’s Circus!”

Cowell also loves dogs so much that he added several animal non-profits as beneficiaries in his will.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday. It’ll be the fourth in a series of five semifinal shows. Six acts already have earned spots in the AGT finals set for Sept. 13-14. The top star for Tuesday night probably is Lily Meola, who earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum.