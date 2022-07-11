‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Sofia Vergara Celebrates 50th Birthday With a Boat Load of Stunning Pics

Proving again that age is just a number, “America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday with some stunning snapshots.

In multiple posts on Instagram, the “America’s Got Talent” judge stunned at her birthday celebration while donning a gorgeous yellow dress. “Thank u everyone for all the bday wishes!!!” Vergara declared in her final post of the day.

Along with sharing pictures from her 50th birthday party, the “America’s Got Talent” star also shared a photo of flowers and a cake she received from friends and family.” Feliz cumpleaños to me!” she captioned the post.

Fans also gushed about Vergara’s ageless glow. They sent the actress some birthday wishes on the social media platform. Among the TV actress’ admirers, Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima commented on one of the posts. “Happy birthday beautiful lady,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, along with “America’s Got Talent,” Sofia Vergara is currently working on the TV mini-series “Griselda,” which is about Griselda Blanco. Vergara is playing the lead in the upcoming series. Blanco is known as the “Black Widow” and a Colombian drug lady of the Medellin Cartel. She was part of the drug trade from the 1980s through the early 2000s. She was killed in September 2012 at the age of 69. The series will be on Netflix.

Sofia Vergara Previously Spoke About Joining ‘America’s Got Talent’ During the COVID-19 Pandemic

While speaking to E! News in August 2021, Sofia Vergara opened up about becoming a new judge on “America’s Got Talent” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was, kind of, strange for me to start a new job,” Vergara explained. “Because it was something I was not used to doing at all. But, the moment I got there everybody was so nice to me. Everybody, you know, I love being there. I enjoy being there. So it was easy.”

Vergara also spoke about how she felt like she was part of a family when she joined the “America’s Got Talent” judge panel. “I was very surprised and very happy that we have been able to get away with finishing the season.”

Vergara also spoke to Variety about why she decided to join “America’s Got Talent” following the end of “Modern Family.”

“It didn’t occur to me that I could ever do something like ‘AGT’ ever in my life,” Vergara stated. “So when they came to me with the offer, I was like, ‘What? Me?’ And then it was like, ‘Oh my god, this is a godsend.’”

Vergara also said that she realized that “America’s Got Talent” is what she needed to do to forget “Modern Family.”

In regards to her other projects away from the sets, Vergara added she knew what she wanted to do with her career from the beginning. “I’ve been very clear from the beginning that what I wanted to do was become a household name so that I could do all the other businesses that I was always interested in.”