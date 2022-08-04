‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Sofia Vergara Misses Latest Episode, And Fans Are Worried

The main attraction of the competition show America’s Got Talent is, of course, the competition. Millions of viewers tune in each week to catch the latest batch of talents. From circus cockroaches to senior exotic dancers, AGT‘s viewers have seen it all. The show simply wouldn’t be the same, however, without its panel of judges.

Their reactions to the various acts, both positive and negative, add an extra layer of entertainment to the show. Not to mention, it’s the judges who decide who stays and who goes each week. The current lineup of celebrity judges is Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, each of whom brings their own unique tastes and opinions to the table.

And though each is popular with the America’s Got Talent fanbase, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara stands out as particularly beloved. So even though she only missed part of a recent episode, fans immediately noticed her absence.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Sofia was present for every one of the colorful auditions. When it came time for the judges to deliberate, however, she was nowhere to be found.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Express Concern Amid Sofia Vergara’s Absence

Instead of the full gang, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Terry Crews deliberated in person, while Sofia sent a huge binder full of notes in her place. “Sofia is unable to be here,” AGT host Terry Crews explained. “But she is sending her notes.”

And when Terry Crews tweeted a photo of the group with the caption, “AGT deliberation time!,” Sofia quote tweeted it with, “Miss [you] guys.”

Though Sofia’s absence was acknowledged, no explanation was given as to her whereabouts, sparking concern among America’s Got Talent fans. “We missed you!! (but you (and they) should’ve done it on a video call?)” one fan wrote.

“Why aren’t you there?” another asked. “Fantastic picture. You guys look great. But where is Sofia?” added a third.

To ease their concerns, Sofia Vergara assured fans that she will return for next week’s episode. “Can’t wait to see you guys for AGT live next week!!! Maybe I’ll finally let you see my notes,” she joked on Twitter.

Can’t wait to see you guys for #AGT live next week!!! Maybe I’ll finally let you see my notes 🤣 — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 3, 2022

Part of the fans’ concern came from Howie Mandel’s recent absence due to contracting COVID-19. The judge missed several audition shows while he recovered. As Sofia Vergara only missed part of an episode and will return next week, however, it’s unlikely that her absence was due to illness.