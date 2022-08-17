‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara Light Up Social Media With Their Live Show Outfits

It was an exciting night for the Tuesday, August 16 live taping of the hit NBC TV talent competition series America’s Got Talent. And, two of the show’s stars, judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were lighting up the evening as they stunned the crowds with their live show outfits.

America’s Got Talent Judges Heidi Klum And Sofia Vergara Steal The Show In Stunning Live Show Outfits

It’s no doubt that America’s Got Talent (AGT) judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are two of the most glamourous women in show business. And, this became extra clear earlier this week when the stars of the popular NBC series stunned on the red carpet as they arrived at a recent taping at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena California.

The 49-year-old model and actress, Heidi Klum was showing off her gorgeous flowing green gown. Twirling while she smiled for the cameras while her fellow AGT judge, 50-year-old Sofia Vergara showed off her glamourous style in a stunning strapless yellow jumpsuit.

Heidi Klum Is A Vision In Her Glamorous Green Gown

Heidi Klum was a vision earlier this week as she joined her fellow America’s Got Talent stars for the show’s live taping. The model was all smiles as she stunned in the gorgeous number. The gown also features a sheer skirt complete with slits that show off Klum’s model-perfect tanned legs.

Klum added a pair of strappy heels to the look along with a pair of jeweled earrings featuring black, gold, and green stones. Klum styled her signature dark blonde hair in a half-up style, creating a flowing look that paired beautifully with her stunning dress.

Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Fierce Style With A Stunning Yellow Jump Suit

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is one of the newest additions to the America’s Got Talent team. And, she has no doubt fit right in! The 50-year-old actress looked very much at ease as she shows off her curves in a striking yellow floral jumpsuit while heading for the AGT live-taping event.

The actress’s stunning look features the modern jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline paired with some matching yellow pumps. Of course, these peep-toe shoes were just enough to show off the star’s gorgeous ruby red pedicure.

Sofia Vergara’s long light brown locks were parted down the middle, falling in a cascade of curls landing just above her waist. The stunning jumpsuit also featured a small cut out, just below the top’s bust, giving the sweetheart neckline a bow-like style.