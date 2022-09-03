‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Help 6-Year-Old Live Out Her Dream With Make-A-Wish

America’s Got Talent judges and the host recently helped a 6-year-old cancer survivor’s biggest wish come true. Rosalyn, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania got to audition for AGT through Make-A-Wish Philadelphia and the Susquehanna Valley chapter, People reported.

“Rosalyn would like to tell everyone that it was amazing to go on America’s Got Talent, and everything was unreal,” her mother, Emily told People. After being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 3, Rosalyn spent years receiving daily treatment in the form of hospital visits for spinal taps and IV chemo. She also took daily at-home medication. However, she is now in remission after completing her last treatment march.

Rosalyn’s dream was to sing an Avril Lavigne song that inspired her during treatment on America’s Got Talent. Last month, her dream came true. Prior to filming the live show, Rosalyn met up with the judges. She was gifted a signed AGT t-shirt from judge Howie Mandel. Rosalyn also recieved Barbie dolls from Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. “She was surprised to receive all the gifts but excited to start playing with them!” Emily said her daughter’s gifts.

The young fan ranked her favorite America’s Got Talent judges

Howie Mandel asked Rosalyn who her favorite judge was. The six year old pointed to Vergara, who immediately to hugged her. “You have such good taste, little girl,” Vergara quipped. Eventually, Rosalyn said Klum was her second favorite judge. After Rosalyn reconfirmed the ranking, Klum enthusiastically celebrated, high fiving the young fan.

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews introduced Rosalyn for her audition. He called her “a star in her own world,” adding, “we love her so much.” Rosalyn walked up to the microphone and cued the music. The judges waved their hands in time as she performed “Warrior” by Avril Lavigne. The judges and Crews rose to their feet with a thunderous round of applause and comments after her performance. “I can’t say that I liked it, I loved it!” Klum exclaimed.

“You’re the most amazing singer I have ever heard!” Mandel told the young singer. Meanwhile, her favorite America’s Got Talent judge Vergara said that she was “the best act of the night”. She also added that Rosalyn “gonna be a star.” Besides the great feedback, Rosalyn got something else…. the young girl also received the coveted Golden Buzzer from Cowell himself. At times like this, I have to touch something gold. And I’m gonna give you the Golden Buzzer!” Cowell said. He then reached into a small box and threw gold confetti around Rosalyn.

The audition was just the beginning for the 6 year old fan

Cowell then invited Rosalyn to help him judge the live audtions for America’s Got Talent. He told the young fan, “You’ve gotta help me. I’m not very good at this, particularly when it’s live.” Rosalyn had a quick hug and photo with the four judges and Crews before departing.

Rosalyn and her mom got to sit in the audience later that afternoon and watch the performers on stage. One of Rosalyn’s favorite performers was Chapel Heart. Rosalyn’s mother was sure to highlight the work of Make-A-Wish. “I want to point out that this is what donations to Make-A-Wish help accomplish, once-in-a-lifetime experiences – dreams for children.”