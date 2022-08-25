‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals Two More Finalists

America’s Got Talent now has more than half its finalist field for next month’s championship. The show added a magician and a teenage singing prodigy.

Nicolas Ribs, who bills himself as a “magician, mentalist and pick pocket,” earned one of the spots. So did Sara James. Both go on to next month’s America’s Got Talent finals. Judge Simon Cowell was cheering hard for James, considering Cowell gave her his Golden Buzzer during the audition process earlier this summer. James is only 14.

Both finalists give America’s Got Talent an international vibe. Ribs is from France, while James grew up in Poland.

The votes have been counted. ✨ Sara James and Nicolas Ribs are heading to the #AGT Finale! pic.twitter.com/RKUVinucAL — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 25, 2022

So if you’re keeping track at home, the AGT finals are now up to six acts, with five more to go. James is the third singer to earn a spot to the finals. But she’s the first pop singer to gain championship entry. Wearing a sparkly silver outfit, James sang her own version of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” in Tuesday’s two-hour AGT show. Previously, Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart won finalist spots. Both those acts are up-and-coming country stars.

Meanwhile, Ribs is the second magician set for the America’s Got Talent finals. Last week, South Korea’s Yo Hojin won a spot. Avery Dixon, who plays the saxophone, also qualified for the finals. There are five spots remaining for the championship round. Four will come from the next two semifinal shows. Then the judges will select a final wildcard from the acts who didn’t finish in the top two of their semifinal round.

As we said earlier, Cowell was cheering hard for James. She’s young, but knows how to deal with the stress of competing on a reality show. After all, she won Poland’s The Voice Kids. And she also finished second, representing Poland, in last year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest. And she was riding the Golden Buzzer momentum thanks to the most powerful judge on America’s Got Talent.

James, whose mother is from Poland and father from Nigeria, gave a haunting performance of “Rocket Man.” It sounded like a different song that the Elton John classic.

“I would like to say, personally, congratulations to you, Sara, because you’re gonna make this final, in my opinion, a very special final,” Cowell told James.

Ribs, who is from France, also put on a visual show during his performance. He’s a magician who uses a light board in his act. America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews was his assistant Tuesday night And Rib used a combination of playing cards and other objects to give the audience a three-dimensional magic show. It looked like a cartoon mixed with reality. as Rib sat at a table and manipulated the pieces.

His sophisticated performance definitely is worth another look.

Spanish ventriloquist Celia Muñoz finished third. She did an entertaining act featuring Olivia Newton-John songs from Grease. Singer Amanda Mammana and comedian Hayden Kristal rounded out the top five. All will be up for that final wildcard spot.