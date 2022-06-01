‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Premiere: Audience Overthrows Judges in Opening Round of Auditions

As America’s Got Talent opens Season 17, one of the show’s acts gets a boost from the audience overruling the show’s judges. It happens with singer-songwriter Ben Lapidus, who performs a song about parmesan cheese. Yes, the song had to do with him being embarrassed around wanting more parmesan at a restaurant. One of the song’s lines from Lapidus goes “I just want more cheese, is that so wrong?”

Judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Change Their Votes About Singer

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara didn’t get the act. But the audience’s response to Lapidus overthrows those judges’ thoughts. Klum and Cowell change their “no” to “yes” votes. The crowd loved the singer-songwriter’s melodic tones. Howie Mandel, who kept his daughter from getting a tattoo, did not change his vote. Vergara changed her “no” to a “yes” vote.

There was a great commotion for Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old saxophone player. He would receive Season 17’s first Golden Buzzer. Judges were moved as Dixon shared his story about finding strength in music while bullying takes place in his life. Klum said, “When you play with your instrument, you play with your heart, and we feel it.” America’s Got Talent show host Terry Crews was moved to comment, too.

“You touched the heart of every human being in this building right now,” Crews said to Dixon. “You’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who has your back, and all those bullies are going to have to watch you succeed, my friend.” That leads to a Golden Buzzer ringing in the air. We get more from TVLine.

Other Acts On Show Included Drumline, Girl Group, Magician

Meanwhile, what about the other acts on Tuesday night’s show? The Pack Drumline is a Chicago group that originally was formed as an after-school program for at-risk youth. They got a standing ovation. As for Xomg Pop, they are a girl group who were definitely full of high energy. Mervant Vera is a 33-year-old magician who not only performs magic but raps, too. He mixed his card-dealing ways with some sweet words. British singer Lee Collinson performed the Dermot Kennedy song Better Days.

Celia Munoz is a ventriloquist who performed Once Upon a Time from the musical Brooklyn. Munoz did this while flossing, drinking a glass of water, and taking a phone call. Animal act Amazing Veronica & Her Incredible Friends received some words from Cowell. The longtime judge said, “Please be amazing. We really need you to be great.” Comedian Mike E. Winfield did a routine focusing on personal life and experiences. Finally, yo-yo act Shu Takada hits the stage. He combines dance moves with tricks.