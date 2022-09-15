‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Winner Revealed

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent featured everything from magicians to stuntmen to mini horses to epic odes to parmesan cheese. Out of the hundreds of hopefuls, however, only 55 made it to the live show. And though many won the hearts of both the judges and fans, only one could go on to win the $1 million prize and a spot on the America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

This season, that act was the awe-inspiring dance group the Mayyas. Founded by choreographer Nadim Cherfan, the Mayyas are an all-female crew who perform spellbinding dances with the message of women’s empowerment.

The Mayyas entered America’s Got Talent with experience in both Arab’s Got Talent, of which they won the 6th season, and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, where they made it to the preliminary stage. And from their very first appearance on AGT, the Mayyas absolutely blew the judges and audience away.

“[It’s] absolutely unbelievable,” Nadim Cherfan told People of the AGT judges’ reaction to the Mayyas. “We need to swallow. We couldn’t swallow these feelings, yet hearing these comments from the judges gave us a really huge boost of confidence.”

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel went as far as to say that it’s the best act he’s seen in his 12 years with the show. “It’s not like anything you can describe,” he said. “It was amazing – it was just beautiful and mesmerizing and hypnotizing and powerful.”

“Then take into account where they’re from and what the culture is. And what they’re up against and what women are up against anyhow, all over the world,” Mandel continued. “They need to be the poster people for female empowerment.”

‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Gushes About the Mayyas

Howie Mandel’s comments about the Mayyas were nothing short of glowing, but he was far from the only one to heap praise on the Lebanese dance crew. In fact, his fellow America’s Got Talent judge, Sofia Vergara, might have loved the act even more.

Early on in the season, the Mayyas received Sofia Vergara’s golden buzzer, who had plenty to say about the bewitching dancers. “From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps,” Vergara said. “Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen.”

“Each time they competed, they continued to outdo themselves,” she continued. “Their empowering performances have earned them the ultimate title. I’m so proud of them and can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Following the Mayyas’ unforgettable performance in the finale, Nadim Cherfan explained that they couldn’t be more proud of their time on America’s Got Talent.

“Every moment of this experience was really memorable, from the Golden Buzzer to the semifinals to now the finals,” he said. “It’s not about the title anymore. It’s about a huge bigger message for our people to make them believe in themselves. And to give hope to our country, who is going into a dark time.”