‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Calls This Incredible Performance ‘Best Closure of the Show’

This season of America’s Got Talent is bringing some of the best performers in the show’s entire history. Tuesday’s live episode brought a moment that will surely be talked about for years to come. A star-making performance from 14-year-old Sara James.

The teen from Poland performed a moody rendition of the Elton John classic “Rocket Man” which blew everyone away. Howie Mandell called it a “winning performance” immediately after.

Judge Simon Cowell, famous for his blunt feedback, called James’ performance, “probably the best closure of the show we’ve had all season.” He called the song choice “genius” and continued his praise in a conversation with People backstage after the epic moment.

“That was one of those moments you don’t see very often on any show — it was incredible,” Cowell said. “I’ve done this a long time and there are those occasions whether it’s Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Leona Lewis where someone has just got everything right on the day it matters.”

“I think we witnessed one of those moments tonight,” Cowell added. The judge also got to speak to James’ father earlier in the night and noted, “He’s so happy and I really am happy for her.”

The other judges were equally impressed and continued to sing their praises for James. Mandel called her “a star” after the performance. “She looked beautiful, sounded beautiful, and just performed with such grace as if she’s been doing it for decades.”

Heidi Klum also praised the teen’s fantastic performance. “She sounds like a pro… it was yummy.”

Sara James on Her Newfound Fame

James performance on Tuesday kicked off what’s sure to become a whirlwind journey into a singing career. “It’s crazy, it’s mad,” James said. “I’m just a teenager from Poland, I don’t even know what I’m doing here, do you know what I mean? Thank you so much to all the judges. I’m so grateful.”

The young singer said she was inspired to perform the song after seeing the Elton John biopic Rocketman. But she first made waves with her audition where she performed “Lovely” by Billie Eilish. For her audition, the hard-to-impress Simon Cowell pressed his Golden Buzzer. Eilish herself was impressed enough with the performance to retweet it to her followers.

“I still can’t believe it, to this day,” James said about the nod from Eilish. “I looked at it and ran to my mom, who was in the bathroom, and I yelled, ‘Mom, look at that, it’s Billie.’ It’s so crazy.”

James called her mom her number one supporter who always took care of her in their humble upbringing. The fresh young talent is still taking in the early signs of fame.

“I couldn’t ever believe that I could be here,” she explained. “I’m from a village with 3,000 people, five shops and two gas stations, and I’m here now! It’s crazy!”