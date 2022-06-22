‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Mind-Blown Over This Act He Initially Called ‘Pointless’

During Simon Cowell’s time as a judge on various competition shows like “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent,” he’s seen it all. However, w hen one “America’s Got Talent” group blew him away, the British judge was pleasantly surprised.

During Tuesday night’s episode, the Mayyas, a women’s dance group from Lebanon, made Cowell’s jaw hit the floor. Although they were in attendance to dance, they also shared a powerful message. The women revealed their struggles in their home country of Lebanon before delivering a golden buzzer-winning audition.

“Lebanon is a very beautiful country. But we live a daily struggle,” one of the dancers told the judges before auditioning. Another added, “Unfortunately being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported yet.”

The group’s choreographer also said the Mayyas sought inspiration to try out for the competition thanks to Nightbirde. She earned herself the coveted golden buzzer from judge Simon Cowell in 2021. Unfortunately, Nightbirde later withdrew from the show due to her cancer diagnosis and sadly passed away in February.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” Nightbirde said after her stunning audition. One of the dancers also became visibly emotional while explaining what the opportunity meant to them.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Dancers Stun With Performance, Powerful Message

“Us being here, standing on the biggest stage in the world is our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art we can create, the fights we fight,” she said.

After this, the dancers delivered a moving performance, dancing with long feathers in perfect synchronicity. “America’s Got Talent” judges Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara were nothing less than stunned. “There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” said a mesmerized Vergara. “It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.”

Cowell also said the group “will make a difference, full stop, in so many positive ways.” He added, “It was arguably the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen.” However, Vergara said she wanted to give them more than just a “yes.”

“I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey. Because you deserve it,” the TV star said.”This is a life-changing experience for us,” one of the dancers told “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews following the audition.

Additionally, The Mayyas aren’t new to giving Golden Buzzer-worthy auditions. They won the golden buzzer on “Arabs Got Talent” in 2019 and went on to win that year’s season. Later, they competed in “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where Cowell also sat as a judge.