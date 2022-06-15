‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Smashes Golden Buzzer for Wildly Talented 13-Year-Old Singer

Fans of “America’s Got Talent” may call Simon Cowell a grouch, but that wasn’t the case during Tuesday’s episode. Instead, last night, the judge and executive producer of the talent show couldn’t help but hit the coveted Golden Buzzer for 13-year-old singer Sara James.

James, who hails from Poland, stunned the judges with her rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Lovely.” As a result, Simon Cowell smashed the coveted buzzer and sent the singer straight to the live shows.

“We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow,” the 62-year-old said to the aspiring star. “You have a real star glow about you.”

The fantastic moment happened after the young star revealed it was her first time in the United States. After wowing the judges, the former “American Idol” judge told her that he wanted to make her dreams come true and push his Golden Buzzer.

“This is probably where you dreamt of performing. I can remember when I came to America for the first time … that was a moment I’ll never forget,” Simon Cowell said. “And I want to make this a moment for you to remember forever.”

James, who was overcome with emotion at the time, said in an interview that her excitement is still far from wearing off. “To be honest, I’m speechless. When I’m thinking of it, I’m literally shaking … I’m just so happy,” she said. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed of and it happened. It’s so crazy!”

“In America, dreams come true. It’s so amazing,” she added. “[Simon] made this whole trip to America so lovely — and America’s beautiful, to be honest. I’m in love and I want to live there — but it was such an amazing moment and when I think of it, I just want to cry.”

According to Simon Cowell, “I pushed my golden buzzer for Sara because she is, in my opinion, a total star. She flew across the world to audition on AGT ‘to see if dreams come true’ — that really resonated with me, as 20 years ago I came to those thoughts as well. I just didn’t have her talent!”

James started singing at just three years old and has been a longtime fan of the show, though she never thought she’d actually make it to the stage.

“When I was little, I was watching all the videos of America’s Got Talent on YouTube, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. Wow, it’s so amazing,’ but I’d never think of it in a serious way,” she admitted.

However, James would have to pinch herself once she wound up auditioning.

Now that she’s headed straight to the live shows, James says she’s already planning her next performance. “I have a bunch of ideas,” she said, adding that she’s most excited to get back “on stage and show everything I have to the judges.”