‘America’s Got Talent’: Sofia Vergara Freaks Out Over ‘Disturbing’ Performance on First Live Show

The audition portion of America’s Got Talent Season 17 is finally complete, with last night’s episode (August 9) marking the first live show of the season. During the episode, fans and judges saw everything from acrobatics to dancing dogs to rock anthems dedicated to parmesan cheese.

America’s Got Talent judges, in particular, are no strangers to the eccentric and absurd. This year, however, one performer pulled off an act so bizarre that it left the judges and audience alike slack-jawed.

As the act began, fog enveloped the stage as huge cemetery gates opened to allow Ukrainian contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov and his wife to walk on stage. While moving closer to the audience, Yenivatov stretched and rolled his body in a way that can only be described as uncanny. He then approached a giant spider equipped with a seat and handlebars.

With the help of his wife, the contortionist then twisted his legs all the way around. Unbelievably, his head and feet were facing opposite directions.

The America’s Got Talent contestant then continued to fold and twist his body in impossible ways to the chaotic beat of “Misirlou” while the audience looked on in amazement, many covering their mouths to hide their gasps of horror.

Oleksandr Yenivatov continues to change how we visualize storytelling. #AGT pic.twitter.com/WiBiuogzyS — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 10, 2022

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Respond to ‘Disturbing’ Contortionist Act

When the anomalous couple completed their unbelievable act, they received a standing ovation from the audience and some serious praise from the judges. Despite their collective disgust, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum couldn’t help but be impressed.

“It’s horrible, it’s weird, it’s disturbing. And it’s fascinating at the same time,” Sofia Vergara said with a mixture of adoration and revulsion. “I can’t believe that a human body can do this kind of thing.”

For Heidi Klum, the spine-chilling performance was simply beyond belief. “I cannot believe half the stuff I’m seeing when I’m sitting here,” she said. “You’re like a human nutcracker.”

“You really pushed yourself and did things we’ve never seen before,” Simon Cowell said. Surprisingly, Cowell was unimpressed by the couple’s initial audition.

Despite the never-before-seen act, Cowell gave them the dreaded X. He then realized, however, that they were from Ukraine and took it back. “Tonight, I love you,” Cowell added.

Simon Cowell’s response to their heritage inspired Oleksandr Yenivatov and his wife to give their performance their all. In a pre-recorded video that aired on Tuesday night, Yenivatov shared his emotional response to the news.

“When Simon took back his X to honor the people of Ukraine, we felt so much compassion,” the touched America’s Got Talent contestant said. “So tonight, I perform for peace and I perform for the people of Ukraine.”