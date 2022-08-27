‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star.

Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”

He received a huge standing ovation for the audition. Immediately, judge Simon Cowell began impersonating Elvis Presley, saying “Thank you very much.”

Howie Mandel asked to confirm that the song was original, and when Milligan said yes, Mandel stated that he thinks the song is a hit.

“And I think that you’re a hit,” he added. “You’re like the new Elvis of country. I think you’re going to break out from this particular song, from this particular moment, on this particular night.”

Heidi Klum added that she loved the performance, and loved that he had come on with a band, because it is not something they get very often.

The song has since flown to the top of the charts. Milligan talked about it to Fox Digital, saying: “The response has been such a whirlwind.”

He added: “I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of it, because it’s all you kind of dream of as a songwriter and entertainer.”

The Elvis comparison is not something Milligan took lightly. He has been a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley, since he was a child. Milligan first took an interest in music after he saw an Elvis impersonator when he was younger with his family.

According to Fox, from that moment on, he began to “study” Elvis through movies, songs, and performances. He took a lot of inspiration from the legend, and it definitely paid off. Milligan even got to portray Presley on the CMT show “Sun Records” in 2017.

Now he’s stealing hearts and pumping out catchy tunes on “America’s Got Talent.”

“Now being a songwriter, I want to learn who wrote all my favorite songs and what went behind the songs, who played on my favorite songs and appreciating the history of country music and music that I love,” Milligan said.

His live performance, in which he performed another original song, “Kiss Goodbye All Night,” earned him a spot in the finale of the competition show.

Fans have taken to social media to share their love for the performer. One viewer tweeted: “I don’t listen to country but EVERYONE needs to check out Drake Milligan from AGT his song sounds like something I’d do is #AGT #Country.”

Fans can watch Milligan again in the finals of “America’s Got Talent.”