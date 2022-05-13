‘Americas Got Talent’ Star Jonathan Goodwin Posts Inspiring Video After Stunt Left Him Paralyzed For Life

America’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin is sharing words of encouragement months after a stunt left him paralyzed for life.

On Instagram (May 13) today, the 42-year-old TV star shared a series of videos highlighting a simple escape to a beautiful field, which is a place he never thought he’d be able to visit while wheelchair-bound.

To make it into the open space, Goodwin had to pass through unsteady ground and styles, or “kissing gates,” as he called them. And doing so was an intimidating feat for him. But once he set out on the trail this morning, he realized it wasn’t as hard as he imagined.

Goodwin admitted that he got a little help trekking through the rough terrain with his specialized three-wheeled motorized chair. But what really got him to the spot was his belief that he could do it.

“I guess the big part of it is—never assume you can’t do something,” he said. “Give it a go.”

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Stuntman Johnathan Goodwin Paralyzed After On-Set Accident Last October

Back in October, Jonathan Goodwin suffered a devastating accident while performing on America’s Got Talent: Extreme. The professional daredevil put on a straight jacket and suspended himself 70 feet in the air. All the while, two cars were swinging on both sides of him. His goal was to free himself from the jacket and then drop to an air mattress below him.

But before he could finish the stunt, the cars collided and exploded, which injured Goodwin so badly that he spent four months in the hospital. For some time, doctors didn’t know if he would survive his wounds. In the end, he was paralyzed from the waist down.

When Goodwin finally spoke out about the incident later that month, he admitted that it was the love from his fans and finance Amanda Abbington that saved his life.

“I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need,” he shared. “So make sure you get some, cos it’s good s***.”

Due to the accident, America’s Got Talent: Extreme decided to pause production and investigate the cause. There is no news on when or if the series will return.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday,” a representative of the show said. “In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on ‘’ and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”