‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Scott Alexander Dead After Suffering Stroke

America’s Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died, according to his wife, Jenny per TMZ. TMZ reports that the magician who appeared on the sixth season of the hit reality TV competition series passed away while performing aboard a cruise ship.

Alexander’s wife, Jenny shared the news on social media earlier this week. In the release, Jenny notes that the family has lost “a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, a mentor, and one hell of an entertainer.”

Additionally, Jenny Alexander, who performed with her husband on the America’s Got Talent stage, notes that the magician suffered a stroke while performing his tricks and illusions on a cruise ship.

“Scott suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts,” Jenny shares. The widow adds that her husband “did not make it home to us” before his unexpected death.

America’s Got Talent Fans Remember The Talented Magician From The Show’s Sixth Season

Fans of the popular reality TV competition series certainly remember Scott Alexander from the show’s sixth season. He was a fan favorite during that season and left the judges speechless with his impressive illusions and tricks. Alexander made it through to the show’s Quarterfinal round.

Later Alexander appeared on the second season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, TMZ notes. Scott Alexander is survived by his wife and the couple’s three children. “We are shattered,” Jenny says of the loss.

The Popular Reality TV Competition Series Is No Stranger To Tragedy

As America’s Got Talent fans mourn the loss of Scott Alexander we are reminded of other stars from the show who have left us too soon. Late last year, Roslyn Singelton who won the hearts of viewers from all over the globe with her various emotional appearances with her husband Ray, passed away.

Thirty-nine-year-old Roslyn Singleton passed away after a nearly 10-year battle with brain cancer. The Navy veteran passed away on November 15, 2022.

“WELL DONE!!” Roslyn’s adoring husband, Ray Singleton, wrote in an Instagram post shortly after his wife’s passing.

“Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” the moving post continues.

“This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!” Ray Singleton adds.

“She taught us all SOMETHING… She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT!” Singleton adds of his late wife. “She will LIVE FOREVER!!”