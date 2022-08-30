‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury.

Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.

He shared a 7 second video to his social media and revealed what happened in the caption. “Darlings.

Some of you have reached out to me on socials and while I don’t want to alarm anyone, I do want to let everyone know what’s happened,” he wrote. “On Thursday night I was involved in an incident on stage while performing on a ship in Europe that saw me falling 4meters into an orchestra pit.”

According to Hans, he suffered from a shattered foot as a result, along with slight spinal damage.

“At this stage the spine looks manageable but I will require extensive surgery on my right foot,” he continued. “Obviously not an ideal situation, but it could have been much, much worse.”

He then said that he was being airlifted to London from Turkey to receive treatment.

“Also my dear friend Nurse Adam who is travelling with me this week is my superhero. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of friendship and for saving me throughout this,” he wrote. “Sadly… this means I will not be able to perform at Broken Heel next week… and yes I’m aware of the irony in that!!! I was so looking forward to spending the weekend with you all.”

He added that because of this, future shows are currently “on standby” while he recovers. Hans then thanked everyone for being so understanding, and the audience on the cruise ship.

In the video, the cruise ship guests are standing around him cheering him on. He wrote: “Oh…. And this send off!!! Not the standing O I wanted at the end of the show, but it really cheered me up. THANK YOU GAYS.”

Fans rushed to the comments to wish him well. One comment reads: “I’m on my knees praying to my Lord and Saviour Brad Pitt that you HEAL!!!! My darling diva – I’m sending you love and sparkles.”

Hans’ was a fan-favorite on season 13 of America’s Got Talent. He received four yeses after his audition, in which he danced and played the accordion. He made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated, but he continued performing and growing after the show.

Hans later also appeared on America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2.