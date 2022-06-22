‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch the TikTok Singing Sensation That Received a Unanimous ‘Yes’ From All Four Judges

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent entered its fourth week of auditions on Tuesday after kicking off the season with loads of memorable performances. The earliest sensations to hit the stage were saxophonist and golden buzzer winner Avery Dixon and English singer Lee Collinson. The following week saw 11-year-old singer and golden buzzer winner Maddie Baez hit the stage. Now though, following Tuesday night’s airing, all eyes locked on TikTok superstar Kristen Kruz, a 19-year-old singer and music student from Irving, Texas.

Cruz hit the America’s Got Talent stage for the first time ever this week. However, over on TikTok, she has already garnered millions of fans and billions of views. According to Newsweek, the young singer has 2.2 million followers and 3.1 billion views on her TikTok channel.

When Kristen Cruz appeared in front of America’s Got Talent‘s panel of judges, it’s pretty clear none of them expected such raw power to emit from the young woman’s throat. Especially after revealing that she often shares videos of herself singing while making iced coffee and smoothies. However, in a very different setting from her TikTok clips, Cruz wowed the judges. She then earned herself four unanimous yeses, sending her on to the next round. See her powerful performance below.

AGT Judges Applaud Cruz’s Powerful Performance

Kristen Cruz performed a rendition of Everybody Loves an Outlaw’s “I See Red.” After concluding her performance, Simon Cowell joked, “Was that really you singing?”

He more seriously added, “I was surprised also because we have a lot of overconfident singers who come out here and they’re dreadful..Your voice is what I would call ‘seasoned.'”

Cowell also complimented the 19-year-old singer on her song choice. Fellow judge Howie Mandel simply exclaimed, “You open your mouth and you’re on fire!”

His costar, Sofia Vergara, even called Kruz’s performance “sexy.” Heidi Klum told her, “You are a star already in the making.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Share Love for Cruz’s Performance On Twitter

The AGT judges aren’t the only ones blown away by Kristen Cruz’s “I See Red” performance. As we see in the video, plenty of the audience members shot to their feet as she sang, applauding. Afterward, fans at home took to social media to gush about the performance.

“This young lady is phenomenal!” one fan wrote. “Her voice reminds me of Adele with a bit of Janice Joplin…just fantastic!” They even argued that she should have been another golden buzzer winner.

Another fan of the reality show commented, “Awesome! Her version of this song is better than original. Can we please get a release on Amazon Music or Apple Music!!!?”

Unfortunately, Cruz’s cover of “I See Red” isn’t available for download. However, the outlet did state she actually has her own music available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music. In 2020, she released “Essence of the Moment” and “Ride,” her first two singles. Earlier this year, she released her song, “Dancing in the Sky.”

On Spotify, the America’s Got Talent contestant boasts more than 25,000 monthly subscribers.