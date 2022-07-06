‘America’s Got Talent’: When Will the Show Resume Season 17 Auditions?

Earlier this week, many “America’s Got Talent” fans were surprised to see that no new auditions would play on Tuesday, July 5’s episode. Instead, the episode focused on “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers,” cataloging the standout acts over the years that made an impression on judge Simon Cowell.

But when will see more new acts on our TV screens again? According to CinemaBlend, this brief break in the auditions round won’t last long. In fact, we’ll see auditions resume at 8 p.m. next Tuesday, July 12 on NBC.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a special episode premiere on “America’s Got Talent.” But it is the first time we’ve watched host Terry Crews sit down with Cowell to reminisce about these standout Golden Buzzer moments. Previously, the show would hold “Best of Auditions” episodes, but those would air after the auditions round finished. Putting this special episode in the middle of the round is a bit odd for the network.

You can see a clip of the special episode below. “America’s Got Talent” plays different clips of the auditions, elimination rounds, and live shows for these contestants. Interspersed is live commentary from Cowell and Crews, as they describe the emotions going through them on the screen. Highlighted acts include Kodi Lee, Darci Lynne, and Nightbirde.

Who Received Golden Buzzers This Season on ‘America’s Got Talent?’

Although the auditions round isn’t over yet, all five Golden Buzzers have already been handed out on “America’s Got Talent.”

Host Terry Crews handed out the first one during the premiere episode. He felt inspired by 21-year-old saxophonist Avery Dixon. The musician shared how he suffered a lot of bullying during his time in school and considered self-harm. But playing the saxophone gave him hope, and he poured all his energy into his music. Now, he’s on his way to the live shows.

Howie Mandell gave out the next Golden Buzzer to 11-year-old Madison Baez. The singer absolutely stunned the judges with her heartfelt and powerful performance of “Amazing Grace.” They couldn’t believe that a fan from the audience had such a spectacular voice, and they invited her to do an impromptu audition.

Simon Cowell also rewarded a singer with the Golden Buzzer. He felt moved by 13-year-old Sara James, whose haunting performance of “Lovely” by Billie Eilish gave everyone goosebumps. Cowell related to her story of coming to America (from Poland) for the first time to chase her dream.

Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer went to a Lebanese dance group called The Mayyas. This group discussed the struggles of forming an all-woman dance group and becoming successful at home. Not only did Vergara appreciate their drive and dedication to their art, but the group’s performance was also spectacular.

Finally, Heidi Klum loved Lily Meola’s singing performance so much that she awarded her a Golden Buzzer. Meola shared a heartbreaking story about how her music career was cut short after her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Meola’s mom sadly passed away, and now the singer is trying to honor her memory and focus on her music.

Stay tuned for more “America’s Got Talent” updates.