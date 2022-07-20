‘America’s Got Talent’: Here’s Why Howie Mandel Missed Some of the Show

“America’s Got Talent” returned last night, and with it, judge Howie Mandel returned to the judge’s podium after a brief disappearance.

Mandel missed another episode of “America’s Got Talent” earlier this summer, which host Terry Crews told the audience was due to an illness. That illness carried over into the episode shown last week, on July 12. But now, on the episode that aired on July 19, Mandel made his triumphant return.

As Parade said, “America’s Got Talent” edits different days of auditions together into different episodes. You can tell by the costume changes on the judges and Crews. So, it’s not uncommon for an illness that took Mandel out for one episode to carry over into another one. And that’s why we didn’t see him return until this week, about halfway through.

Mandel shared a video of his return to our TV screens on Twitter yesterday. After Crews introduced him, Mandel walked out into the theater to a screaming crowd, with lights flashing all around him. He gave all the judges hugs, including Simon Cowell. As soon as everyone settled into their seats, Crews exclaimed on stage, “We missed you!”

Cowell quickly cut in to say, “By the way, Howie, I’ve had days of misery without you.” Sofia Vergara’s mouth dropped open in indignation, but Mandel replied, “That is so sweet!”

When Crews asked if he was feeling better, Mandel reassured fans. “I’m feeling 1000% better,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge said.

So Many Howies on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Last Night

It looks like Howie Mandel returned to “America’s Got Talent” just in time. A new act quickly took the stage, shocking the judges and everyone in the audience with their looks.

A dance group from John Glenn High School in Westland, Michigan, all dressed up as Howie Mandel for their performance. As one dancer put it, they know that Mandel isn’t a fan of dance groups, so they hoped to change his mind. Clearly, they got off to a good start, as Mandel said, “I’ve already given a Golden Buzzer!”

But the dance group impressed the judges with their dancing abilities as well. They performed to Pitbull’s “Fireball,” creating a fun and entertaining atmosphere for the judges and audience. And the dance looked even more impressive considering their matching black suits, glasses, and bald caps to emulate Mandel.

All the judges, even Simon Cowell, admitted they were intrigued by the high school dance group.

“It’s fun, it’s funny, the skill was there, I can’t get enough of me,” Mandel told the dancers. “This was amazing.”

“I would be really curious to see where this could go in the next round,” Cowell said. “step up as you go forward, and I think that could be a step up.”

Sofia Vergara said she “loved the music, loved your energy. I had a lot of fun watching you guys.”

Heidi Klum kicked off the votes with a yes, and the other judges agreed. The dance group will move forward to the next round of “America’s Got Talent” with four yesses.