‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?

Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show.

At the beginning of the season, Mandel promised it would be “bigger, more dangerous, and more exciting.” However, most fans watching the episode on Tuesday night wondered where the eccentric host was. His absence from tonight’s episode marks his second absence this season.

Earlier this season, Mandel missed an episode of the show. It was clarified later that he missed due to an illness. However, some fans aren’t exactly sure why he was absent from filming today.

While his absence may seem odd, it probably isn’t that strange. Considering the auditions are filmed months in advance, and each episode may have scenes from multiple auditions sites, Mandel may still have been sick. It’s definitely plausible that Mandel’s absence in this second episode is from the same illness that kept him out of the first.

During tonight’s episode, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara helm the judge’s table without Howie Mandel. However, this absence due to injury or illness isn’t uncommon. For instance, judges have missed auditions in the past due to illness. And fans are lucky to have Simon Cowell this season, who is recovering from a wrist surgery.

However, Mandel has been in the spotlight the past few days for his since-deleted Tik Tok post.

Howie Mandel’s Since-Deleted Tik Tok Video

According to Newsweek, Howie Mandel posted a controversial video to Tik Tok on Sunday. Apparently, Mandel’s video shows a prolapsed anus as the comedian jokes about the image.

“This happened when a friend bent over,” he says in the clip. “Does somebody know, is this COVID related? And if it is, what do we do about it?”

According to the publication, “the video was up for several hours before it was removed, and Mandel has not acknowledged it in the clips he has posted since.”

Prominent Twitter users responded to the comedian’s cringe TikTok. NBC News reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt posted a tweet in response. They said, “Howie Mandel just traumatized an entire generation of kids with one TikTok.”

Then, user Samantha Scarlette tweeted, “Is Howie Mandel in his sane right of mind? That TikTok was absolutely insane. I’m just like wow…” they wrote.

Howie Mandel’s gross viral video caused him to trend on the popular social media app.

Sharing personal medical stories isn’t uncommon for the star. Famously, he shares his struggles with OCD and mysophobia (germophobia).

He also took to Twitter last year to update his followers after passing out during a visit to a Starbucks. “I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar,” he said. Yet, days before posting that tweet, he had shared video in the hospital while he recovered from a colonoscopy.